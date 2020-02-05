Target Is Launching an Exclusive New Luggage and Travel Accessories Brand, Starting at $20

Image zoom Open Story/Target

Caught the travel bug? You might want to start planning your next trip to Target first!

The mega retailer announced on Wednesday that they will be launching a new owned brand of luggage and travel accessories. The line, called Open Story, will be exclusive to Target, and will feature almost 40 new items in a variety of fashion-forward colors — from packing cubes to carry-ons to makeup bags and everything in between.

The items start at $20 and will be available online on February 13 and in stores on February 9, when you’ll be able to find them in the luggage department.

Engineered by Target’s in-house design team, the new pieces are stylish and functional, with many of the same features as popular luggage brands like Away.

For example, the carry-on and checked luggage feature built-in USB ports, heavy duty zippers, integrated TSA locks, 360-degree spinner wheels and expandability. Many of the bags and backpacks feature trolley sleeves, so you can slide them over the handle on a roller bag to transport both with ease in the airport.

Unlike many of the recent trendy travel launches, the entire line costs between $19.99 and $179.99 (with the makeup case being the least expensive and the large checked luggage being the most expensive).

The most similar low-cost option is likely Amazon’s Basics line, which offers a 21″ roll aboard for $50.

“Our guests find a lot of joy in traveling, and we’re thrilled that our new luggage owned brand offers them a high-quality assortment at Target-only prices, helping us fill a white space within the category,” said Julie Guggemos, Target’s senior vice president and chief design officer in a press release. “Open Story truly represents the magic of Tar-zhay and the power of our owned brands, and we hope all of our guests will love using these items during the busy spring travel season and for years to come.”

Currently, the items are available in colors like champagne, wrought iron, olive, black, violet, cedar and tan, though the brand says that more colors — and more products — will be rolling out throughout 2020.