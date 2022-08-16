Tarek El Moussa Reminisces About Greek Vacation with Pregnant Wife Heather: 'Feeling Lucky'

Tarek El Moussa is feeling nostalgic about his recent romantic getaway!

The HGTV star, 40, posted a cute Reel on Instagram featuring clips of him and his wife Heather enjoying a Greek vacation back in June.

Samuel Jackson's "Feels Like Summer" plays in the background as clips of the stunning Aegean Sea appear. Heather is all smiles as she poses on a yacht, walks hand in hand with Tarek and dances in front of a stunning sunset.

"Reminiscing on our other summer vacation that looked very different from the one I just took in Cabo 🤣," he captions the post, referring to his family-filled getaway that Heather had to miss.

He continues, "We went to Greece with some of our closest friends and had a no-kids vacation - always nice to have some time alone but miss them like crazy whenever I'm apart from them so it's bittersweet. Just feeling lucky that I get to balance a trip like Greece with a trip like Cabo 🙏❤️."

During his Mexican vacation, Tarek posed in a large family photo that featured his children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, and his extended family.

"Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea," he captioned the post. "Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast. Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with. So if you need the El Moussa fam, we'll be here:)"

"Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!" he wrote in reference to his wife's absence from the photo.

A rep confirmed with PEOPLE that Heather chose to miss the trip in order to avoid potential health risks such as Zika virus and food poisoning.

Heather shared her doctor's advice with PEOPLE: "It's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple vacationed in Mykonos just before announcing their pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE. The Selling Sunset realtor and Flip or Flop alum are expecting their first child together early next year.

At a sex reveal party last month, the couple revealed they are having a baby boy.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," the excited mom-to-be captioned a joint post with Tarek on Instagram. The video documented the couple's excited reaction as blue confetti shot out of multiple cannons, indicating the sex of their baby.