Every Photo from Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's 'Breathtaking' Honeymoon
The Flipping 101 star, 40, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 34, have been enjoying a relaxing, three-week honeymoon to the Maldives after tying the knot on Oct. 23
Off They Go!
After tying the knot on Oct. 23, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young (who is now using her married name, Heather Rae El Moussa) started packing for the three-week-long honeymoon of their dreams to the Maldives (with three days in Dubai). On Oct. 30, they left their home in Newport Beach, Calif., to catch their long-haul flight.
First Class Fliers
On Thursday evening, the newlyweds boarded an Emirates flight in first class, which Tarek told PEOPLE he's "super excited about, because it's this epic airline that everybody dreams of flying on."
Their suite-style seats came complete with lie-flat beds, a large TV, plenty of beverages, gold finishes and even a "glam mirror."
Sky-High Service
"Not a bad way to travel," Tarek captioned this shot of himself and Heather enjoying the swanky bar on board.
Almost There!
Once they arrived in the Maldives, the couple had to take a boat to get to their resort from the airport.
"I was half asleep here from traveling all day but my excitement to get to the island was beyond!!!!" Heather commented on this photo.
Home Sweet Hotel
Finally, they arrived at their "breathtaking" resort: the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. Set on a white-sand beach with turquoise waters, the five-star resort boasts 122 villas across three private islands.
Living in Luxury
Heather's jaw quite literally dropped when she saw their villa for the first time. Tarek previously told PEOPLE of their luxurious accommodations: "We got this 3,600-square-foot house on the water built on stilts. In our bathroom, it has a glass floor, so you can see the fish swimming under your feet. And on the outside, we have a private pool, private spa and private cabana."
Special Suite
When they arrived in their bedroom, the couple found a sweet surprise from the hotel: "Happy honeymoon" written on their bed, surrounded by flower petals.
Dining in Paradise
The pair stepped out for breakfast at the resort on their first official day of vacation. "Breakfast in paradise," Heather captioned this photo, looking cozy in an all-pink set.
Stormy Weather
They were met with a bit of rain on their first full day in the Maldives, but that didn't stop the newlyweds from enjoying their time together! "It's just so peaceful. We feel so relaxed and happy," Heather wrote.
Beach Eats
Once the weather cleared up, the pair were back to enjoying the sun and sand — including beachside meals with killer "views."
Blissful Biking
The couple that bikes together, stays together! Tarek and Heather went out for a relaxing bike ride around the resort, but, unfortunately, Heather lagged a little behind due to a flat tire.
Bikinis on Board
Heather has previously shared that her friends and family gifted her items for her honeymoon at her August bridal shower — including lingerie and cute bikinis!
Happy Hearts
"Heart is so full," Heather captioned this photo of the pair in front of the water, her engagement ring and wedding band on full display.
Rest and Relaxation
Heather shared this selfie of her and Tarek relaxing on the beach — which is exactly what she told PEOPLE she'd been dreaming about in the days leading up to the wedding.
"We decided we wanted to do a long honeymoon, just because these last few months have been insane, busy, and we haven't had a moment to breathe," she said last month. "So we wanted to take a long honeymoon to just enjoy. Enjoy being married."
Dressing Up
Heather posed for a mirror selfie in an all-black "date night" dress, complete with ruffles and lace.
Work Hard, Play Hard
Even though they're on vacation, the pair still made time to put in a little work at the resort's gym. Heather took to the treadmill, while Tarek opted for the weights.
Beach Reads
"Never stop learning," Heather captioned this snap of a real estate book she's been reading throughout the trip. "Loving this book so far, lots of questions for @therealtarekelmoussa as I read, but that's the best way to learn."
Clean Eats
Heather is a longtime animal rights advocate and vegan, and Tarek recently went gluten-free after being diagnosed with celiac disease, so they were thrilled to find that the resort had plenty of food options for both of them.
Cheers!
Of course, the couple paired their delicious food with some good drinks, as well. Here, they sipped on rosé.
All Smiles
"So happy to be here with my husband, celebrating our love and our lives together," Heather captioned this loved-up shot. "Honeymoon glow is a real thing."
Snorkeling Sweethearts
"We always have fun," Heather captioned this silly selfie of her and Tarek donning their snorkeling gear before heading in the ocean. "Besties," she added.
Good Wishes
One of the couple's wedding presents was a pair of "wedding wish shells," meant to be wished upon and thrown in the ocean.
Fresh Air
The couple enjoyed plenty of meals al fresco, with the resort setting up several romantic late-night dinners on the sand.
Outfits for Days
Heather made sure to document her beach-ready looks throughout the trip, including this bikini and beaded coverup from Beach Bunny swimwear.
Braving the Elements
The sun can't shine all the time! They battled through a couple of storms throughout their stay — but braved the outdoor hot tub regardless, as seen here.
Custom Swimwear
"My best friend of 15 years got this bikini handmade for me from the same designer who made my bridal shower dress," Heather explained of this beaded Karen Sabaj one piece.
Total Comfort
"Feeling nothing but relaxed and at peace here," Tarek captioned this photo from the dock of their suite. "Missing my babies back home but I've got the perfect honeymoon spot and my perfect wife."
Diamonds Are Forever
Heather shared this photo of both her and Tarek's wedding bands along with an emotional caption:
"Our rings symbolize our love and commitment to each other but when I look over at my love and see his ring it's so much deeper than that," she wrote. "We chose each other and seeing him wear a ring that connects us means the world to me. I designed Tarek's ring with black diamonds because it felt like him- sexy, manly, and unique and I engraved the inside of his ring to say 'You and Me' which is something special we say to each other."
And They're Off Again!
Tarek and Heather said goodbye to the Maldives after 10 days, but promised they'd be back someday — and with Tarek's kids, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.
Touchdown in Dubai
After a flight from the Maldives to Dubai, the pair stepped foot in the United Arab Emirates for the very first time. They then headed for a boat to get to their hotel!
Quite the View
After a quick ride, the newlyweds settled into their new hotel: Raffles The Palm Dubai, another five-star resort spread over 25 acres of beachfront. "Already obsessed with the architecture and attention to detail here," Heather wrote, showing off the view from their hotel room.
Exploring the City
Though a little tired from a day of travel, Tarek and Heather set out to explore the Middle Eastern city. "In awe of Dubai and this hotel," Heather wrote as they left the resort.