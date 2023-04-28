Taraji P. Henson Says She Embarked on a Trip to Bali After Losing a 'Sense of Joy'

The Empire alum got candid about the reason behind her recent trip on the daytime talk show Sherri Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 12:39 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDL1nvPwPQ/?hl=en Verified I miss you Bali. That’s all ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋🇮🇩 outfit by @kokikamala Edited · 12w
Photo: taraji p henson/Instagram

Taraji P. Henson's recent trip to Bali came out of necessity.

"I wasn't happy anymore. I lost a sense of joy," expressed the Empire alum while recounting the trip during her recent appearance on Sherri.

"I've been doing this for 20-some odd years. Working, grinding, whatever you want to call it. And I come up for air, and I hit a brick wall," she expressed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnGSXuvOS2S/?hl=en Verified The last slide is how that glamorous swing really went down (previous post) SOUND ON 🔊😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @bali.swing ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋🇮🇩 dress in first & second slides by @kokikamala 💋💋💋 Edited · 15w
taraji p henson/Instagram

The 52-year-old actress took the trip at the top of the year and chronicled the getaway through various posts on Instagram.

"If you let fear take over, it will let you believe in it. So I got past my fear, I went, [and] I did the whole trip dry. Eat, pray, love. Because going by myself made me stay present. I had to have conversations with these beautiful people I met, and we still stay in touch," she explained.

Henson first shared that she was going on the trip during an appearance on The Angie Martinez Show in December.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CndbhUGO680/?hl=en Verified Happy HAPPY joy JOY!!!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋🇮🇩 14w
taraji p henson/Instagram

"I didn't know it was going to affect so many people," she explained to host Sherri Shepherd. "You know me. I'm just going to be me. And I was talking to my girlfriend. Apparently, a lot of people had been feeling like this. So, I decided to take control and find my joy again, that deep joy. Without a drink. Without that outside anything."

During an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE in early April, she shared that recognizing her mental health struggles has only made her stronger.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I fight for my mental health because I want to live. I'm choosing to want to live. I want to live," she explained.

With that desire to fight, Henson has come to recognize the many things that have benefitted her mental health — and what has ultimately kept her going.

"Being real with myself and not being so damn strong all the time," she shared. "Folding my arms like a kid in the corner saying, 'I don't want to be strong today. I need help.' 'I don't feel good.' 'No, I'm not going to do this job. I don't feel good today.' Speaking up for myself. And my mental wellness."

Related Articles
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Disneyland Is Temporarily Shutting Down 3 Fan-Favorite Rides This Summer — Everything to Know
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Madly Sick' From Family Cruise: 'The Gift That Keeps on Giving'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13851216ec) Paulina Porizkova 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' film premiere, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2023
Paulina Porizkova Teases a New Man in Her Life on Instagram: 'Starting Over'
2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement – Red Carpet & Backstage
Taraji P. Henson Talks Launching Her Haircare Brand on HSN: 'To My Aunties, This Is Big' (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her ‘Best Friend’ As She Shares Snap of Kids Snoozing With Her in Bed
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her 'Best Friend' as She Shares Photo of Kids Snoozing
https://www.instagram.com/p/CreQeSNOTfS/ Verified SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy 6h
Jessica Simpson Gives 'Neon Energy' in Sexy SKIMS Swim Two-Piece
Boeing 777-300 ER N789AN American Airlines during landing, at Leonardo da Vinci airport. Fiumicino (Italy), April 18th, 2023 (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
WATCH: Passengers Panic as Flames Pour Out of Wing on American Airlines Plane: 'Something Has Happened'
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Back on Parents' Historic 1953 Magazine Cover with Harry Belafonte: 'Artists Uniting'
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Parents' Historic 1953 Magazine Cover with Harry Belafonte: 'Artists Uniting'
Ariana Madix in England
Ariana Madix Looks Carefree During England Trip with 'Vanderpump' Costars Amid Split from Tom Sandoval
disneyland fire
Disneyland's 'Maleficent' Dragon Dramatically Bursts into Flames During Show
More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world.
Gigi Hadid Lip-Syncs 'Little Mermaid' Song in Video of 'Dream Bday Weekend' at Walt Disney World
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Celebrates '2 Years of Magic' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger — See His Sweet Tribute!
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on November 18, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Nicole Richie Shares Sweet Photo of Sister Sofia on Her Wedding Day: 'I Love You More Than Anything'
DAILY POP -- Episode 200124 -- Pictured: (l-r) Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best stops by the set to talk about fashion and her upcoming wedding -- (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: A Southwest Airlines airplane taxies from a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Southwest Airlines is working to catch up on a backlog after canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming air traffic control issues and weather. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Southwest Airlines Says Savannah Chrisley Told a 'Different Story' About Recent Flight Mishap
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737
Southwest Flight Delayed Allegedly Over Spilled Rice in the Aisle
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She Was 'Thrown Off' Southwest Flight for Being an 'Unruly Passenger'