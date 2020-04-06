Take a Google Earth Tour of the Most Beautiful Cherry Blossoms Around the World

Image zoom Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock

As spring begins to hit full bloom, people around the world are missing out on the first signs of the season while staying inside and social distancing due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As winter melts away, one of the most beautiful signs of spring is the blooming cherry blossom trees. And while you may not be able to enjoy the pink and white blooms in person, thanks to Google Earth, you can still experience the gorgeous flowers with their virtual Cherry Blossoms Around the World tour, which is part of their Google Local Guides collection.

The tour takes viewers across the world to experience 10 of the most beautiful locations for cherry blossom trees, including Washington D.C. — where the flowers were expected to hit peak bloom this past weekend.

Viewers will start their journey at the Meguro River Cherry Blossoms Promenade in Tokyo, Japan, where they’ll see the stunning walkway lined with 800 overhanging cherry blossom trees.

Next up is Miharu Takizakura in Miharu, Japan, where you will see a 1,000-year-old weeping cherry blossom tree — one of the most treasured cherry blossom sites in Japan, according to Google Earth.

From there, the virtual tour takes you to Square Jean XXIII in Paris, France, to stop by the park behind the Notre Dame Cathedral — one of the most popular spots to see cherry blossoms in the French city.

Following stops include the Praça do Japão in Curitiba, Brazil; Kungsträdgården in Stockholm, Sweden; and Garganta de Las Nogaledas in Cáceres, Spain, where over two million cherry trees decorate the hillside near the town.

The tour continues to Gyeonghwayeog in Jinhae, South Korea; Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, British Columbia; the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew in London, England; and finally finishing off at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C.

Google Earth’s satellite imagery updates the photos periodically as each blossom location blooms at its own time.

Many places around the world celebrate the blooming of the cherry blossom trees with commemorative festivals. The U.S. celebrates The National Cherry Blossom Festival each year when the Tidal Basin trees bloom. The 3,000 trees were gifted to the District in 1912 by Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo.

