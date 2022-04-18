Both airport staff and travelers were forced to exit the terminal after a bomb squad was called to investigate the scene

Boston Airport Terminal Evacuated Due to Suspicious Item that Turned Out to be PlayStation

Panic erupted at Logan International Airport in Boston on Sunday over a suspicious item found in Terminal A, according to multiple outlets.

A video posted on social media showed large crowds of travelers being instructed to evacuate the terminal.

According to NBC News, Massachusetts State Police issued a statement Sunday noting its bomb squad was called to the terminal after 4 p.m. once the suspicious package was found during a luggage screening.

In the Twitter video, an airport employee can be heard telling travelers and airport staff it is mandatory for them to exit the terminal.

"You have to exit, this is mandatory," said the airport employee over a loud speaker in the video.

Boston Logan International Airport and Massachusetts State Police didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

NBC added that flights were delayed due the terminal evacuation that left many travelers panicked and confused.

"I had a 6 p.m. flight and I was just getting to the airport. When I got out of the car, a bunch of people ran out screaming, so I got back in the car. I didn't hear what they were screaming about," said Pam Lovano per WCVB-TV.

"Then we drove around the terminals again. By the time we got back, Terminal A had been closed by the cops and I could see the people standing outside."

The item turned out not to be a bomb or other threat, but a PlayStation video game console.

WCVB-TV added that the device caused confusion because of its condition that led to "abnormalities in the image it produced when it was X-rayed," which raised alarm among TSA agents.