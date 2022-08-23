WATCH: Superyacht Capsizes and Sinks off the Coast of Southern Italy in Shocking Video

It is unknown what caused the 40-meter-long vessel called "My Saga" to go under

By
Published on August 23, 2022 07:04 PM

A 40-meter-long (131-foot) superyacht capsized nine miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy on Saturday.

Shocking footage released by the Italian coast guard shows the vessel, named My Saga, sinking stern-first near the Catanzaro Marina.

According to the BBC, "the Italian coast guard rescued all nine people on board – four passengers and five crew. The outlet reported the ship was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing and it is still unclear what caused the yacht to sink.

Superyacht Sinks in Italy
Guardia Costiera/Twitter

In the video tweeted by the Italian coast guard, the yacht is seen floating on its side amid rough waters before its rear starts dipping into the Ionian Sea.

The footage cuts to the vessel then halfway submerged in the water before it quickly vanishes beneath the surface.

Superyacht Sinks in Italy
Guardia Costiera/Twitter

Along with the video, the coast guard wrote a caption. Translated from Italian it reads, "In recent days, the #GuardiaCostiera of #Crotone coordinated rescue operations for passengers and crew of a 40m yacht, which sank 9 miles off the coast of #CatanzaroMarina. Administrative investigation was launched to identify the causes."

Superyacht Sinks in Italy
Guardia Costiera/Twitter

My Saga was designed by Tim Heywood and Jean-Marc Achy. It was equipped "with a teak deck, a steel hull, and aluminum superstructure," according to the London-based luxury lifestyle publisher, BOAT International.

The superyacht boasted six cabins that could accommodate up to 12 guests and eight crew members.

Related Articles
ORCA
Orcas Continue to Clash with Boats off the Coast of Europe, Reportedly Sinking Two Sailboats
The Coast Guard responds to a plane that crashed in the Puget Sound near Alki Point in Seattle July 26, 2022. The person aboard the plane reportedly swam to shore in stable condition.
Dramatic Video Shows Small Plane Crashing Into Waters of Puget Sound Near Seattle
E.J. Smith
On the 110th Anniversary of Titanic's Sinking, Revisit Chilling Tales of Life and Death from the PEOPLE Archives
US Overturned Boat Rescue
1 Person Dead, 12 Remain Missing After Ship Capsizes Off Louisiana Coast
Boat Fire California
Former Passengers of Dive Boat Never Felt 'Unsafe,' as Coast Guard Says Fire Blocked Exits
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Plane Catches Fire After Landing at Atlanta Airport
People Tested: Coffee Maker
We Tested the Best Camping Coffee Makers for Your Next Outdoor Adventure
Dancing with The Stars Jenna Johnson in a stunning red jumpsuit and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Kurt Russell sighted with Goldie Hawn for a walk at the promenade of Skiathos Island. Goldie Hawn was dressed in white. Before they have breakfast at Golden Cafe in Skiathos town.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London
Jason Momoa Apologizes After Taking Photos Inside the Sistine Chapel: 'I Love Your Culture'
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
duffel bag
The Best Duffel Bags That We Tested
travel baby strollers
The Best Travel Strollers Tested by Parents
Area 51
The Storming of Area 51: A Covert Journey to the Heart of America's Worst-Kept Secret
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Reveals Why She Stays in Airbnbs When She's Playing and What She Can't Travel Without