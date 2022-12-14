Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Opening Date for Super Nintendo World

Cue the iconic 8-bit video game music and watch for falling bricks and erratic Koopa shells because Super Nintendo World is about to open at Universal Studios Hollywood!

On Wednesday, the theme park announced that the highly anticipated land, based on the popular Nintendo game franchise, will be opening on Feb. 17, 2023.

The latest addition to Universal Studios is most notable for being the first of its kind in the U.S. Currently, the video-game-inspired land is only available at Universal Studios Japan.

Super Nintendo World will feature one ride — Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge — and a number of interactive areas, such as Mount Beanpole and Bowser's Castle, in addition to themed shopping and dining options, including the Toadstool Cafe.

According to a release from Universal Studios, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge "will seamlessly fuse cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR goggles."

Located on the lower level of the theme park, Super Nintendo World is situated so that guests will pass through the iconic green pipe to enter Peach's Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom, which is a 360-degree world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and more.

Guests will also have the option to purchase a Power-Up Band, described as wristbands that sync with Universal Studios' free downloadable app, which will keep individual and team scores and track the collection of digital coins and keys after winning challenges throughout the land. Power-Up Bands will also grant "extra-special interactions" with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, per a release.

The partnership between Nintendo and Universal was announced in May 2015, with the construction of Universal Studios Japan breaking ground in June 2017. Following some setbacks due to the pandemic, Super Nintendo World opened at the Japan theme park in March 2021.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens on Feb. 17, 2023. And if that were not enough for fans, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, opens in theaters on April 7, 2023.