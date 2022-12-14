Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Opening Date for Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World will feature one ride — Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge — and a number of interactive areas, such as Mount Beanpole and Bowser's Castle

By
Published on December 14, 2022 09:30 AM
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023
Photo: Universal Studios

Cue the iconic 8-bit video game music and watch for falling bricks and erratic Koopa shells because Super Nintendo World is about to open at Universal Studios Hollywood!

On Wednesday, the theme park announced that the highly anticipated land, based on the popular Nintendo game franchise, will be opening on Feb. 17, 2023.

The latest addition to Universal Studios is most notable for being the first of its kind in the U.S. Currently, the video-game-inspired land is only available at Universal Studios Japan.

Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Details of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s Signature Ride, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” Opening in Early 2023
Universal Studios

Super Nintendo World will feature one ride — Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge — and a number of interactive areas, such as Mount Beanpole and Bowser's Castle, in addition to themed shopping and dining options, including the Toadstool Cafe.

According to a release from Universal Studios, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge "will seamlessly fuse cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR goggles."

Located on the lower level of the theme park, Super Nintendo World is situated so that guests will pass through the iconic green pipe to enter Peach's Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom, which is a 360-degree world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guests will also have the option to purchase a Power-Up Band, described as wristbands that sync with Universal Studios' free downloadable app, which will keep individual and team scores and track the collection of digital coins and keys after winning challenges throughout the land. Power-Up Bands will also grant "extra-special interactions" with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, per a release.

The partnership between Nintendo and Universal was announced in May 2015, with the construction of Universal Studios Japan breaking ground in June 2017. Following some setbacks due to the pandemic, Super Nintendo World opened at the Japan theme park in March 2021.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens on Feb. 17, 2023. And if that were not enough for fans, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, opens in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Related Articles
universal-studios-hollywood
Mario Time! Super Nintendo World Is Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Nintendo
Level Up! Universal Orlando to Open Super Nintendo World Theme Park in 2023
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Introduces Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong — and a Peek at Rainbow Road
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Rainbow Road
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know
Drake
Drake and His Son Adonis Watch the Toronto Raptors Game, Plus Alicia Keys, Gal Gadot and More
Olivia Wilde Disney
Olivia Wilde Enjoys Winter Wonderland with Her Kids, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell Meets the Cast of 'Almost Famous,' Plus Priyanka Chopra, Jenna Dewan and More
Baskin-Robbiins
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Robert Downey Jr. Sports a New Look in Hollywood, Plus Carey Mulligan & Patricia Clarkson and More
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Workout, Plus Mariah Carey, Rory Culkin and More
universal-studios-hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen April 16 to California Residents
Ashley Park
Ashley Park Heads to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in L.A., Plus Maude Apatow, Justin Bieber and More
roller coaster
Japanese Theme Parks Are Asking Attendees Not to Scream on Rides as They Reopen After Closures
gmaes-tout
19 Top-Rated Nintendo Switch Games to Buy Right Now
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston attend a special screening of 'The Power of the Dog', hosted by Tom Hiddleston, on January 21, 2022 in London, England.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston Buddy Up in London, Plus, Dakota Fanning, Maddie Ziegler, and More
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Performs in Hungary, Plus Madonna, Jamie Foxx & Snoop, the Duplass Family and More