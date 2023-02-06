Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her Singing Voice in Super Bowl Commercial for Booking.com

Melissa McCarthy is here to inspire your wildest travel dreams.

The actress 52, is teaming up with digital travel app Booking.com for their hilarious Super Bowl commercial, dubbed "Somewhere, Anywhere," set to debut live during the big game on Feb. 12. In the commercial, McCarthy lets her daydreaming get the best of her and finds herself as the star in a musical number that brings her to a variety of travel destinations.

Laying in bed and scrolling through Booking.com, McCarthy is transported to a beachside cottage, singing, "I'm going to somewhere, anywhere — a beach house, a treehouse — honestly, I don't care."

The scene quickly jumps to a luxury hotel where the actress lounges poolside, admiring the "sexy gardener," who is played by her husband, Ben Falcone.

She then enjoys a spa getaway and mountain escape before a chorus chimes in, ending the ad on a funny note: "Mama deserves a vacation."

Booking.com

McCarthy first uncovered her singing voice while filming The Little Mermaid. In March, she recalled how her vocal coach Eric Vetro helped her discover singing talents she didn't know she had.

"I am not a singer, but I think, getting ready for Ursula, I was so surprised that I could actually, like, control my voice," she said.

On why she wanted to partner with Booking.com now, McCarthy said, "The joy and excitement we get from traveling and exploring the world, or even taking a short trip close to home, gives us such wonderful memories."

The Gilmore Girls alum added that traveling is important to her and her family, including daughters Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 12, whom she shares with Falcone.

"Every time my family travels, we come back as a little bit better versions of ourselves and we're immediately inspired to start daydreaming about our next trip," she said in a press release. "I'm tickled pink to be working with Booking.com as their #1 travel fan."

Booking.com

In addition to the campaign, Booking.com is giving away half a million dollars to 50 lucky winners. Each winner will be gifted $10,000 each in travel credits to explore some of the destinations seen in the "Somewhere, Anywhere" ad.

A press release for the ad states how to enter: "Just follow @bookingcom on Instagram or TikTok and leave a comment on any Booking.com giveaway post noting the "Somewhere, Anywhere" you want to go using #ShareYourAnywhere along with #Sweepstakes to be entered."

Travelers have from Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. EST to Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST to enter the giveaway. Winners are chosen at random.