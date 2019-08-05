Hannah B's Windmill Fantasy Suite
This one-bed, one-bath “Rustic Traditional Windmill” in Greece is the site of Hannah Brown’s epic hookup with Pilot Pete on Season 15 of The Bachelorette and it can be yours for just $55 a night. “Great experience staying at Giorgos and Athina’s windmill!” one online reviewer wrote of the windmill lodge, located in Nikithianos on the island of Crete. “We loved the place, a traditional windmill nicely renovated above an olive tree valley, with an amazing view!”
Shakespeare in Love's Love Scene Site
This historic Suffolk, U.K. property boasts beautiful restorations, but the guest room — where Gwyneth Paltrow stayed in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love — still features medieval furniture and raw, 18th-century plaster walls. The two-bed, one-bath cottage is priced at just $79 a night.
Tony Stark's Cabin
Just because you aren’t a superhero doesn’t mean you can’t live like one. This lakeside cabin is where Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.) brings his daughter to escape earth-shattering drama. And, spoiler alert: it’s also where Stark’s funeral was held. Fans can rent the Fairburn, Georgia, home for $800 a night.
Bella Swan's Family Home
Charlie and Bella Swan’s Pacific Northwest home from the Twilight movies is listed at $330 per night. Fall in true love with this a five-bedroom, two-bathroom charmer located in Saint Helens, Oregon. Superfans will be delighted to find that the former owner of the 1930’s style home chose to keep the Twilight set designs when filming wrapped — so yes, the green kitchen cabinets are still intact!
Claude Monet's 'The Blue House'
Attention history buffs: Impressionist painter Claude Monet’s former three-bed, three-bath home in Normandy, France, is up for grabs. “The Blue House” (available to rent for $199 a night) is surrounded by gardens and is just minutes away from local museums and restaurants. Not surprisingly, this historic home is furnished with stunning decor and high-quality art.
The Golden Girls Guest House
This sweet country spot, located in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and priced at $230 a night, is across the street from the childhood home of Rue McClanahan (you know her as Blanche from The Golden Girls).