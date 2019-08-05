This one-bed, one-bath “Rustic Traditional Windmill” in Greece is the site of Hannah Brown’s epic hookup with Pilot Pete on Season 15 of The Bachelorette and it can be yours for just $55 a night. “Great experience staying at Giorgos and Athina’s windmill!” one online reviewer wrote of the windmill lodge, located in Nikithianos on the island of Crete. “We loved the place, a traditional windmill nicely renovated above an olive tree valley, with an amazing view!”