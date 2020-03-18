Stuck on the Couch? Here's How to Take a Virtual 'Ride' On Your Favorite Disney Attractions

Image zoom Courtesy of Disneyland

Disney parks around the world may currently be closed in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a little dose of magic at home.

While you may not be able to take a spin on your favorite rides in person, you can strap in for a virtual adventure. Countless point-of-view videos taken by dedicated theme park goers exist on the wonderful world of Youtube (as recently pointed out by Jezebel) so you can experience the spins, songs and animatronics of Disney’s finest without leaving home. Three cheers for social distancing!

While of course they’re no substitution for the real thing, here are some of the best POV Disney rides from Orlando to Hong Kong you can (virtually) hop on right now. Don’t forget to throw on your Mickey or Minnie ears to really set the scene!

RELATED: Disney Officially Closing All Parks, Hotels and Stores in North America Amid Coronavirus

Alice in Wonderland at Disneyland

Frozen Ever After at Epcot

It’s a Small World at Disneyland

Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh at Disneyland

Pinocchio Ride (Les Voyages de Pinocchio) at Disneyland Paris

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! at Disney California Adventure

Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland

Pirates of the Caribbean at Disney World

Virtual rides still a little too much excitement? These 12 famous museums have virtual tours you can take from anywhere. Entertainment buff? Here are some of the shows and movies PEOPLE editors are streaming while working from home.

RELATED: How Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney announced last week that it would temporarily be shutting Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando on March 14 and 15, respectively until March 30 “in an abundance of caution” and for the safety of its employees and guests. The governors of California and Florida had both declared a state of emergency at that time, before the national state of emergency was announced.

They later added their owned and operated shopping and dining destinations at Downtown Disney and Disney Springs, and all North American Disney stores to the closures. Disney Cruise Lines will also suspend departures through the end of March.

Other resorts and theme parks across the country have issued similar statements in recent days.