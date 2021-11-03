Interactive Stranger Things Stores Pop Up in New York and Los Angeles: Get a First Look Inside!

Two new portals to the Upside Down have just been opened in New York and Los Angeles.

Netflix has launched a pair of Stranger Things-themed interactive shopping pop-ups and PEOPLE got a first look at the fully immersive experiences.

The two stores, located in Times Square in NYC and The Americana at Brand in L.A., are much more than a chance to stock up on swag. They incorporate recreated sets, installations and challenges for fans to engage with — and plenty of photo opps.

A preview of the New York store on Tuesday began with a trip through a glowing red entrance evoking the show's famous opening credits and transporting visitors into several of the series' most famous scenes.

stranger things store Credit: netflix

There's the Byers family living room, complete with Joyce's alphabet and string lights spelling out "RUN", and a rotary phone where visitors can hear a spooky, scrambled message from her son Will. Beyond that, guests will find the Palace arcade, where they can play classic games; Hawkins High decked out for the Snow Ball, the Russian lab, and of course Starcourt Mall.

All the spaces are stocked with merch from the show — from clothing to themed board games — some of which is exclusive to these stores, as well as iconic products from the 1980s, like Big League Chew and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.

stranger things stores Credit: netflix

In addition to the opportunity to scoop up some unique swag, the stores also offer several interactive components: Visitors can break a code to open the rift to the Upside Down in the lab or design their own retro-style t-shirt in the arcade.

stranger things store Credit: netflix

The highlight, however, occurs every 20 minutes and takes over the whole store, when the lights begin to flicker and everything undergoes a hair-raising transformation fans have to see for themselves.