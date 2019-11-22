Two Big Storms Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel — See the Potentially Affected Regions

Image zoom Cars traveling in snowy weather Getty

Families traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday throughout the Midwest and West regions of the United States may want to have some backup plans.

The Midwest will begin feeling the effects of a low-pressure system on Tuesday, starting with snow in the Plains region and continuing east, according to CNN.

In Chicago, this will be in the form of rain earlier on Tuesday that is expected to turn into snow later in the day. CNN reports the snow should be gone from Chicago by Wednesday morning.

“A round of heavy snow” is predicted to pummel areas of Michigan and Wisconsin on Tuesday, but should clear out sometime after Wednesday morning. According to CNN, Thanksgiving Thursday should see dry conditions for a good portion of the Midwest.

Image zoom Midwest region storm system CNN

Weather.com reports that Wednesday “may be a headache in parts of the East and West,” citing potentially strong winds in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions as part of a low-pressure system from the Mississippi Valley.

“It appears any precipitation would fall as rain from the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast southward,” weather.com reports. “Any snow may be pinned to parts of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast.”

But the storm out West seems a bit more serious, with a good deal of rain expected to soak Southern California and snow in the Sierras, says CNN.

According to weather.com, “a rather expansive, cold storm should bring rain and relatively low snow levels to California, as well as parts of the Great Basin and Rockies” that could lead to delays of departing flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Image zoom West region storm system CNN

Ahead of Thanksgiving last year, 54 million Americans were expected to travel more 50 miles. The prediction was almost a 5 percent increase from 2017, which came out to about 2.5 million more people hitting the road, according to a report from AAA.

Cars were the most popular method of travel for Thanksgiving, with 48.5 million people driving — a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

That was followed by 4.27 million people taking planes (the largest growth, up 5.4 percent), then trains, buses and cruise ships, which accounted for 1.48 million travelers, up by 1.4 percent.