All About the Real Hotel Where Lindsay Lohan Filmed Her New Movie, 'Falling for Christmas'

If you plan on watching Falling for Christmas, you might fall in love with the hotel it was filmed at.

Lindsay Lohan's holiday movie, arriving on Netflix Nov. 10, is generating plenty of buzz for being the star's first new film in over three years, but it's also getting audiences' attention for its picturesque scenery — specifically at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

And Falling for Christmas isn't the first movie to see the property's appeal. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen filmed their 2002 teen comedy Getting There at the same spot, according to Paste.

The movie tells the story of hotel heiress Sierra (Lohan), who suffers from amnesia after she falls off a ski mountain during her boyfriend's proposal. The rom-com also features Glee's Chord Overstreet, who plays a "handsome, blue-collar lodge owner" and widower, who tries to help Sierra regain her memory.

The real-life lodge where the movie was shot first opened opened in 1982, but it's prestige hasn't faded over the years. It has been awarded Best Ski Hotel in the U.S. numerous times, including every year since 2018, by the World Ski Awards. It also underwent a $14 million expansion in 2018 that included adding a new pool, outdoor deck, entertainment room, and coffee bar, per the Park Record.

The property was inspired by Olympic gold medalist Stein Eriksen of Norway and was developed by the Silver Lake Associates organization. The year-round resort offers plenty of amenities for visitors, including the state's only five-star spa, which includes a steam room, sauna, hot and cold plunge baths, fitness centers, and couple treatment rooms, per Salt Lake Magazine.

Guests at the hotel can enjoy ski-in, ski-out access to the slopes; dining at Glitretind Restaurant, Troll Hallen and First Tracks Kaffe; 24-hour room service, and access to six private "alpenglobes," which are essentially clear outdoor climate-controlled bubbles that sit on the Mountain Lodge. They can be reserved for $200 for a 90-minute meal.

There's also an expansive wine cellar with 19,000 bottles worth over $2.5 million. The lodge's 3,500 sq. ft. entertainment area includes arcade games, a restaurant, and a theater room.

Guests have a variety of rooms to choose from, including luxury suites that are up to 1,400 sq. ft. ABC 4 reports that weekend booking prices begin at around $1,500 for a deluxe bedroom for two adults.

Russ Olsen, CEO of Stein Collection, said earlier this year, "We are incredibly grateful for our staff who continue to provide unparalleled service, and thankful to our skiing audience for placing their trust in us."