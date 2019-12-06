Want to Feel Like You're in a Holiday Movie? You Can Stay in the House from A Christmas Story!

It’s a Christmas miracle! You can now relive your favorite holiday classic and stay overnight in the actual A Christmas Story house in Cleveland.

The original Parker family home from the 1983 holiday film has been restored as both a museum and hotel after fan Brian Jones decided to purchase the house in 2004, according to TODAY.

Since buying the home in the Ohio city’s Tremont neighborhood, Jones has turned the residence into a highly successful business venture, bringing in nearly 80,000 visitors a year, and added amenities like guided tours, a gift shop featuring items such as leg lamps, ornaments and more, and movie-themed overnight stays.

Jones even bought an old car resembling the one owned by the Parkers to keep in the driveway and make the scene even more life-like.

While the museum has been open for more than 10 years — offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at movie memorabilia — the A Christmas Story house and the home of the Bumpeses, the Parker’s neighbors, which is also a hotel, are relatively new additions.

According to the home’s website, guests who stay at the Parkers’ home will have the opportunity to sleep in Ralphie and Randy’s beds and will have access to the home’s private third-floor loft. The house can accommodate up to six guests per night — ensuring Christmas fun for the whole family.

At the Bumpus house, families can stay in the “Hound Dog Haven” suite on the first floor, which holds up to four guests, or the “Stolen Turkey” suite on the second and third floors, which together accommodate up to six guests a night.

Rates for the Parkers’ house start at $395 a night, reaching nearly $5,000 a night on Christmas Eve or Day. The Bumpus house rates start at $195 a night. However, residents staying at either house are given a free tour at the museum as well as dining and beverage discounts at The Rowley Inn across the street.

The museum is open year-round, seven days a week with extended hours during the Christmas season.

For more information about the A Christmas Story museum and overnight stays, visit the home’s website.