Some visitors to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are showing their dark side.

The new 14-acre addition to the Anaheim, California, theme park, which opened last month to fans who made special reservations and to the wider public this week, is already having issues with thievery, as first reported by The Orange County Register.

The outlet noted that a number of items that can be found within the land were cropping up on eBay. The only problem? They were things that never should have been taken out of the park.

Ironically, the land is styled as the fictional trading post of Batuu, a once-thriving center of intergalactic commerce that in its demise has become a hotspot for smugglers selling ill-gotten wares and other unseemly characters.

The items coming up for sale here on earth, range from eating utensils to mementos from the rides.

A single metal spork from fast-casual dining spot Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, for example, is being sold for the shockingly high price of $190 on eBay. Pilot assignment cards, which are handed out to riders on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, are also slowly disappearing from the park and appearing on the auction site. One was recently asking $400.

Dozens of Oga’s Cantina menus and coasters are also being sold online for $100 each.

Paraphernalia that is available for purchase is also being resold. Legacy Lightsabers, which can be bought at one of the land’s shops for $100 to $200, are going for hundreds of dollars more online.

According to the Register, the park has stopped carrying a number of items that most commonly go missing, including the Docking Bay 7 sporks and Galaxy’s Edge maps.

A representative for Disney did not reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The land, which opened up to all guests on Monday, after a month of reservation-only access, offers a variety of rides and experiences for Star Wars fans.

Path of the Jedi takes visitors through the entire saga, complete with footage from the films and a few special appearances by some familiar faces. While Smugglers Run puts riders in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and assigns them one of three roles — pilot, engineer or gunner — to execute a daring mission.

Oga’s Cantina serves as the destination for exotic beverages with tunes spun by DJ R-3X, a former pilot droid. And Docking Bay 7 is the “designated location for traveling food shuttles.”

A second Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on August 29.