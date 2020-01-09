From Colorado to Costa Rica! How Kevin Hart, Kelly Ripa and More Stars Spent Their Winter Break

Jessica Simpson, John Legend, Jimmy Fallon and more stars share inside their travels on Instagram
By Mackenzie Schmidt
January 09, 2020 08:00 AM

1 of 14

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Instagram

The Jumanji actor, his wife Eniko Parrish, and their kids, Hendrix, Heaven and Kenzo, may have been chilly, but they were certainly warm Hart-ed as they spent their New Year’s Eve bundled up together in Aspen. 

2 of 14

John Legend

After spending the Christmas holiday in Wyoming, the singer, his wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids, Miles and Luna, headed off for warmer weather.

The family splashed in the ocean, enjoyed some pool time and ate ice cream, before the grown-ups rang in the new year with friends.

3 of 14

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The Live! host and her Riverdale star husband hit the slopes with their 22-year-old son Michael in Telluride, Colorado.“They dragged me up here,” joked Ripa in her photo caption, adding a cluster of winter-themed emoji. 

4 of 14

Ansel Elgort 

Ansel Elgort/ Instagram

The West Side Story star headed to the Dominican Republic, where he stayed in a $15 million waterfront villa with his mom, Grethe Barrett Holby, and longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, whom he scooped up for a smooch on the beach.

5 of 14

Irinia Shayk

The model has been soaking in the natural beauty of Costa Rica: hiking in the jungle, sipping on coconuts, and even getting up close with the wildlife.

6 of 14

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

The globe-trotting star vacationed in the Swiss Alps before jetting over to Scotland for New Year’s. ”Switzerland is hella gorgeous,” she wrote of the village of Vals.

7 of 14

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Instagram

“Started off the new year at the happiest place on earth,” wrote the talk show host, who was joined at the California park by his wife and their two girls. “Top to bottom a fantastic experience. Every little detail. Walt would be proud. Your mouse is in good hands.” 

8 of 14

Busy Philipps

Nobu Los Cabos

The Freaks and Geeks star rang in 2020 at Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, where she swam her days away with her two daughters — Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6 — before jetting back to L.A. for the Golden Globes. 

9 of 14

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss Instagram

“Lived to tell the tale,” wrote the supermodel, captioning this photo from inside the Waitomo Caves in New Zealand. Waitomo is a popular tourist attraction for its extensive cave systems, many of which are lit with thousands of glow worms. 

10 of 14

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis Instagram

The actress — Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’s oldest daughter — snapped this shot during a sunrise hike on Hulopo’e Beach in Hawaii while vacationing there over New Year’s. 

11 of 14

Fergie

Fergie Instagram

The pop star posted several shots from a magical visit to Disneyland—including a spin on the Dumbo ride!—with her six-year-old-son, Axl Jack.

12 of 14

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

BFFs in MIA! The supermodels took to the water for a boat ride while visiting Miami for the annual Art Basel fair. 

13 of 14

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling/ Instagram

“Still dreaming about our Magical Mexico Family Getaway,” the 90210 star wrote of her vacation with her five kids to a resort Mexico. “The water park and lazy river were my big broods fave part,” she shared. 

14 of 14

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson/ Instagram

It was a family affair in Aspen as the pop star hit the slopes with her husband, Eric Johnson, sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, and brother-in-law, Evan Ross. 

