Jonathan Van Ness, Kourtney Kardashian, Tyler Cameron and more stars share inside their travels on Instagram
By Hannah Chubb
October 16, 2019 02:17 PM

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler/ Instagram

When in Lisbon! The comedian and talk show host took full advantage of the local food and drink in Portugal with a fruit-stuffed pitcher of red sangria. 

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness/ Instagram

“Just touched down in London Town,” wrote the Queer Eye grooming guru, cozying up behind one of the city’s iconic telephone booths

Christina Milian

Christina Milian/ Instagram

“Choose Love. Give Love. Be Love. Sending out an abundance of love from Casablanca, Morocco,” wrote the pregnant star, who was visiting the Hassan II Mosque — the largest in Africa. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined her sister, Kim, at Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Armenia, where the pair were baptized alonside their children. “It was very special,” Kourtney wrote of the experience, noting that the location “is often considered the oldest cathedral in the world.” 

Dina Manzo

Dina Manzo/ Instagram

“I had no idea I would have the reaction I did to this region of Italy. The second I landed I felt like I was finally home,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote about her recent trip to Capri. “The energy of our Ancestors who walked this land before us is all around me. Faces I’ve never seen are so familiar. People we’ve met along the way are now extended family. I will be back, and back again.”  

Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

Tyler C. à Paris! The Bachelorette heartthrob posed in front of a row of shops on a recent trip to the City of Love. “#ThisWineGotMeLitLitInParis” he joked in the caption. 

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima

This supermodel was (cat)walking like an Egyptian on a recent trip to see the pyramids! “Explore the pyramids and connecting with the universe in a meditational phase in favor of global peace,” she wrote on Instagram

Katherine McPhee Foster

Katherine McPhee Foster / Instagram

The newlywed singer and actress immersed herself in the Indonesian culture and got decked out in traditional dress after performing at the Batik Music Festival in Yogyakarta.  

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Keith Urban/Instagram

The country crooner and his Oscar-winning wife took in a “Sunset in Firenze” while vacationing together in Italy. 

Katharine McPhee Foster

Katherine McPhee Foster/ Instagram

The newly-married star channeled her inner Lizzo while taking a bike ride in the Maldives: “BYE B—H *lizzo cackle*,” she captioned her post

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes/ Instagram

The Victoria’s Secret Angel made a new friend on a trip to a “free range sacred monkey forest” in Ubud, Bali — and they’re already Instagram official! “This little [monkey] stole my phone and took a selfie!” she wrote

Jana Duggar

Jana Duggar/ Instagram

The oldest Duggar daugther took in the expansive views at Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. 

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss/ Instagram

The supermodel got all dressed up for a “night at the museum,” soaking in some culture at Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, Spain. 

