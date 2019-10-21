Spooky Season, Complete: You Can Now Rent Out the Addams Family Mansion on Booking.com

Image zoom MGM; Booking.com

If you love everything creepy, kooky and altogether ooky, there’s a new home on Booking.com that you might want to check out this spooky season.

In celebration of the release of the new Addams Family movie on October 11, the vacation rental website has transformed a three-bedroom New York City townhouse into a real life version of the iconic Addams Family mansion. Four overnight stays will be available to book in the decked out space — one per day, from October 29th through November 1st — at a rate of $101.10 per night.

Located in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, the 19th-century, 3,700-square-foot home is macabre in every way — complete with Morticia’s carnivorous plants, Wednesday’s beheaded doll, vases full of just rose stems, Lurch’s famous “you rang” bell and more.

The booking also come with a free screening of the new movie, and a variety of Halloween-themed snacks will be served along the way!

Branded amenities, which guests will be able to take home to remember the spooky experience, can also be found throughout.

Ready to live like the Addams family *snap snap*? Bookings open on October 28 at 12:00 PM EST on Bookings.com, where more information can be found about the accommodations.

Mysterious and spooky not your vibe? Airbnb is offering up a very different vacation option: a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a life-size reproduction of the iconic doll’s Malibu dream house. Decked out in Barbie’s signature style (and lots of pink!) the over-the-top mansion is located in the heart of Malibu, with views of the Pacific Ocean.

One lucky fan will have the chance to rent out the multi-story mansion for a two-night stay — from Sunday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 29 — for just $60 a night (plus fees and taxes), with room for themselves and three friends. The home comes complete with a variety of unique spaces, including a movie theater, sports court, meditation area, hobby studio, fully-stocked kitchen, infinity pool and more.