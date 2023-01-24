Splash Mountain Officially Closed at Disney World, People Try to Sell Water They Say Is from Ride

Disney World's Splash Mountain has officially closed, and some are trying to profit from its last day.

The attraction at the Orlando, Florida, theme park shut down on Monday as it prepares to relaunch as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024.

Since its closing, dozens of patrons have tried to sell water they claim is from the ride, with many postings popping up on eBay.

One offer is as low as $3.75 for four ounces as of Monday evening. The post features a photo of a bag of water in a decorated plastic bag. The words "Splash Mountain water" with Sunday's date are handwritten on the bag with permanent marker. As of Monday evening, it has eight bids and 21 watchers.

Another person is also selling four ounces for $149.95.

In that post, a little bit of water is held in a small mason jar in front of a "Splash Mountain" sign.

"Water captured from Disneys Splash Mountain on 1/22/2023 the last day of the ride! We have a limited amount!" the listing read.

Another witty Disney fan is also selling what they described as "tap water from my sink" in a Splash Mountain bag for $25,000.

"This is obviously just for fun and to make fun of the people who are really selling water from a ride," they wrote. "I'm a Disney fan but come one people has the world gotten so doomed that people would buy water from a ride. Smh if you really want this water buy it. I'll even do free shipping!"

Disney World announced last month that it would be closing its location of Splash Mountain on Monday in order to facilitate the transition.

At the time, it unveiled a first look at a new scene from the forthcoming re-theming, which features characters specifically created for the attraction.

Alongside Princess Tiana, Naveen and the jazz-loving alligator Louis, guests will travel through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration and listen to joyous music inspired by songs from the fan-favorite film.

At the beginning of the boat ride, fireflies will light up the night "almost as if they're waving you forward," inviting guests deeper into the bayou, according a Disney press release.

The ride, which will remain a log flume, will also incorporate zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues that originated in Louisiana. A cast of critters will make up the band, including an otter, rabbit, raccoon, beaver, turtle and others.

"It feels like they may have a bigger role to play in this story … but we'll just have to wait and see on that one," Disney teased at the time.

In 2020, the company announced the fan-favorite ride would be getting a refresh based on the 2009 Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog, which features the company's first Black princess, Tiana, at both Disneyland in California and Magic Kingdom in Florida.

Tiana's story takes over the ride previously based on the controversial 1946 Disney film Song of the South, which has long been criticized for its problematic portrayal of the post-Civil War South and for employing racist stereotypes.

Disney noted at the time that a new story for the ride had long been under consideration.