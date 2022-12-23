Spirit Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Philadelphia After Reportedly Being Struck by Lightning

A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport Friday morning after its pilots reported that the plane had been struck by lightning twice.

The Airbus 321 had just taken off for Cancun when the incident occurred at about 11 a.m., and "out of an abundance of caution," the plane returned to the airport, the airline said in a statement to CNN.

"The aircraft landed safely, and we are currently working to reaccommodate our guests," Spirit said, per the outlet.

It was not clear how many passengers and crew were aboard.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional information.

LiveATC recordings captured communications between the flight crew and Philadelphia air traffic controllers, per CNN.

"We were struck by lightning twice," said the crew. "We're gonna have to come back to the airfield."

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident.

The emergency landing came as the East Coast was under a winter weather advisory and experiencing an arctic front pushing through — canceling more than 4,400 flights nationwide sine Thursday — and sending temperatures plummeting throughout Friday, making for an unstable atmosphere.

On Thursday night, first responders met a plane at the airport after passengers were "sickened" while experiencing moderate turbulence during a flight from the U.S. Virgin Islands, WPVI Philadelphia reported.

Turbulence was also responsible for injuring 36 passengers — including 11 seriously — when a Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered an unexpected rough pocket of air just before landing in Honolulu on Sunday morning.