Spirit Airlines Plane Catches Fire After Landing at Atlanta Airport

No passengers were injured after a Spirit Airlines plane caught on fire when one of the brakes overheated upon landing

A Spirit Airlines plane caught on fire on the tarmac on Sunday morning while passengers were on board. No one was injured.

A fire was caused after a brake overheated while landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Tampa, Florida around 9:25 a.m, according to the airline.

"Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft."

One passenger, Scottie Nelms, spoke about the incident to FOX 5.

"Once we landed it made a weird noise from the left side of the plane. Nobody knew what it was until we stopped completely in the middle of the landing strip," he said. "We saw a flame coming from the engine and people and myself started freaking out."

Numerous passengers on the aircraft posted their reactions during the landing on social media. Videos of the plane posted on social media also showed smoke coming from beneath the plane.

Flight attendants could be heard on the loudspeaker asking passengers to remain seated, stating that they didn't yet have to evacuate.

"Ladies and gentlemen, stay seated, stay seated. We do not have to evacuate now, please remain seated," a flight attendant told passengers as several got up from their seats. "Everyone keep the aisles clear, stay seated please."