Spend Christmas at Hogwarts! You Could Stay in Hagrid's Hut for the Holidays for Just $1

Prepare your puddings and rock cakes! This contest could have you living your Hogwarts fantasies this Christmas.

North Shire, a farm in the town of Saltburn-by-the-Sea, England, is home to a charming guest house called Grounds Keeper’s Cottage — a squat, stone house designed to look remarkably like Hagrid’s hut in the Harry Potter movies.

This fall, the farm is hosting a competition where wizards and Muggles alike can enter to win a week-long stay in the ridiculously-realistic replica over the Christmas holiday. All you have to do? Pay the $1 entry fee and wait for the magic to happen.

Normally $364.38 a night, the cottage is composed of three rooms and sleeps up to four adults and two children. The entire space is decorated to look like Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts, just stepped out. Mismatched stained glass pairs with turrets and swinging lanterns.

The winner of the contest, which will run through October 31st, will claim a seven-night stay in the home from December 22 to 29, 2019. In other words: the Christmas getaway of a Potter lover’s dreams.

The prize package will come with a few festive, wizard-worthy features as well, like a stuffed Christmas hamper, a visit from a snowy owl (like Hedwig), a train ride at the Harry Potter Station in a nearby town, presents delivered by Santa and a meet-and-greet with the local “Harry Potter” over tea.

Though the grand prize is the ultimate experience, a second place winner will also receive a three-night stay in the hut, while a third place winner will be awarded two nights in a different guest house on the farm, called Shire House.

Check the contest page on the North Shire website for more details.

Don’t think you’ll be able to make it all the way over to the U.K.? There are plenty of ways to bring a little Hogwarts to your own home: like an ever expanding collection for Pottery Barn that now includes a teen line themed to Fantastic Beasts, a new LEGO Advent calendar, or some Wizarding Vans sneakers.