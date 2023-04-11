Sparks Fly From Ryanair Plane After Nose Gear Fails During Landing

An emergency was declared at Dublin Airport when Ryanair Flight FR5542 experienced a nose gear malfunction during landing on Sunday.

Sparks flew from the plane as it landed due to a collapsed front wheel. The Ryanair flight was heading to Ireland from Liverpool, England.

"A Full Emergency was declared @DublinAirport this afternoon following the arrival of @Ryanair flight #FR5542 from @LPL_Airport," Dublin Airport tweeted on Sunday. "Passengers disembarked the aircraft normally. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident."

While no injuries were reported, the airport added that "1 person was treated for shock" and that "National Ambulance Service personnel met passengers on arrival."

Leon Neal/Getty

According to Sky News, passengers had to wait on board the plane until the airport's fire officer deemed it safe to disembark.

"This flight from Liverpool to Dublin experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing," a spokesperson for Ryanair told the outlet. "Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers."

Getty

This is not the first scary incident to impact a flight in the last month.

In March, Southwest Airlines flight 3923 was forced to make an emergency landing on its way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when it struck a bird, leading to a dangerous engine fire. The plane had to circle back to its origin destination in Havana, Cuba, shortly after takeoff, Southwest Airlines confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a video that circulated on social media following the incident, thick smoke was seen seeping into the cabin as emergency oxygen masks were released above some of the seats.

"The pilots safely returned to Havana where the 147 customers and six crew evacuated the aircraft via slides due to smoke in the cabin," a spokesperson for the airline said at the time. "The customers and crew were bussed to the terminal and are being accommodated on alternative flights to Fort Lauderdale."

The spokesperson added that they "commend the swift, professional actions of our pilots and flight attendants in responding to this event."