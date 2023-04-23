Southwest Airlines Says Savannah Chrisley Told a 'Different Story' About Recent Flight Mishap

Southwest Airlines is hitting back at Savannah Chrisley's claims about how she was treated ahead of a recent flight with the company.

Earlier this week, the Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story documenting an incident that occurred while she was attempting to board a flight at New York's LaGuardia airport. Chrisley was heading home to Tennessee when she says an airline attendant "threw her off the flight" after she refused to check her carry-on bag despite being instructed to do so.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a representative for Southwest said the company is "aware" of Chrisley's video and is "looking into the situation."

"Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag," the rep noted. "As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day."

A representative for Chrisley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In her initial videos detailing the mishap with Southwest, Chrisley began, "Alright guys, so I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much. I mean absolutely hates it — the worst thing in the entire world."

After zooming in on an airline attendant at the gate, Chrisley continued, "This man right here… um, awful. I went to board my flight and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, 'Okay, if you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit and if not, I'll check it.' "

She then explained that the attendant told her that wasn't an option and that she had to check the bag. After insisting that she should check if there was any room for her luggage on the plane before complying, Chrisley then claimed that the attendant told her she was being "an unruly passenger."

The situation caused such a commotion that the reality star then said a pilot stepped in and allegedly told the attendant that he needed to "calm down" and that he would find a space for Chrisley's bag.

"The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot — the man who was flying our plane and is responsible for our safety — and said stay out of it," she noted.

Continuing her recap of the events, Chrisley said, "Now, I'm not gonna lie, when this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down, I told him that there was no need for him to be an a--hole today, and then he threw me off the flight."

Chrisley said she then told the attendant that "I had a 10-year-old that I had to absolutely get home to tonight and well, the Southwest attendant said 'I don't care.' "

She was seemingly referring to her niece, Chloe, who she became the primary guardian of after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sent to prison for a combined 19 years for tax fraud. She also became the legal guardian of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, following her parents' sentence.

Chrisley then claimed that when the Southwest attendant told her he "didn't care if I got home to my 10-year-old," she admitted that she let her anger get the best of her.

"I told him that I hope he finds a better purpose for his life. Maybe I shouldn't have said it, but the devil came over me and Jesus did not come out," she said.

Later, Savannah got back on Instagram to give a shout-out to the "good-looking" pilot who she said defended her.

"Southwest you're awful, but to the pilot who stood up for me and was a real good-looking guy — my hat goes off to you. You're great. Maybe switch airlines," she said, adding that the airline "sucks" but their pilot was "kinda hot."

Her followers were intrigued by the attractive pilot, with one user writing, "I need you to find the hot pilot" in response to a Q&A she posted prompting viewers to share their "crappy airline stories" during her flight.

Despite all the drama, Chrisley was put on a connecting flight through Baltimore, where she revealed she was pleasantly surprised to have an entire row to herself.