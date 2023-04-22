Southwest Flight Delayed Allegedly Over Spilled Rice in the Aisle

“The flight attendant screamed ‘who spilled rice?’ and is walking up and down the aisles," one passenger tweeted during the alleged incident

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 22, 2023 04:05 PM
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737
Southwest Airlines plane. Photo: Getty Images

A Southwest flight from Atlanta to Houston was delayed last week after a flight attendant allegedly refused to let the plane take off until rice spilled in an aisle by a passenger was cleaned up.

Southwest Airlines passenger Jennifer Schaper wrote about the entire saga in several tweets on April 15, dubbing the incident #RiceGate.

Schaper claimed that she had just boarded the plane when someone spilled food in their aisle, which was noticed by a nearby flight attendant.

"The flight attendant screamed 'who spilled rice?' and is walking up and down the aisles. They are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice," Schaper tweeted, along with a photo of the spilled yellow rice on the cabin floor about two seats ahead of her position.

Schaper said in a follow-up tweet that the funny situation prompted her and other passengers in her row to have the "giggles," which made the flight attendant look at them "suspiciously."

In another tweet, she shared a video of the flight attendant making an announcement about the flight not taking off until the rice is cleaned. She also showed a shot of the fallen rice on the ground, which had been covered by flight staff with a paper towel at that point.

"We're gonna sweep up this rice so you don't have to walk through it and it won't be an eyesore," the flight attendant could be heard saying in the video.

"We apologize, but again, I don't think you want to walk through it. So, let us take care of this at the gate before we leave. Thank you," she added.

In a fourth update, Schaper shared a photo of the broom and dustpan in the aisle as a flight attendant used it to clean up the rice.

"Update: Rice is getting cleaned but she is MAD. She has let us all know that we were not raised right and she is disappointed in all of us. #RiceGate," she tweeted.

Schaper claimed that the flight was further delayed when another passenger went to use the restroom as the rice was getting cleaned up, so the flight still couldn't "take off because she is not at her seat." She joked that her row mates nicknamed the flight "the Voyage of the Damned."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It appeared that the plane took off after the delays, though Schaper noted that the flight staff "didn't give us beverage service" since there were a "few bumps" during the flight. She said she thought it was "punishment."

Southwest Airlines responded to her final tweet, writing: "We're sorry that our Crew was unable to provide onboard refreshments due to bumpy travel conditions. Safety is always our number one priority, but we hope that we can make it up to you next time! Thank you for bearing there with us, Jennifer."

RELATED Video: Savannah Chrisley Says She Was 'Thrown Off' Southwest Flight for Being an 'Unruly Passenger'

In an April 20 update, Schaper tweeted that she didn't spill the rice and though she believed that whoever did should have cleaned it up, she said "SWA staff was out of line in how they handled the situation and continued to delay an already delayed flight."

"The over-dramatization of the whole event made it more comical than anything," she added in a follow-up tweet that same day.

Southwest Airlines has not yet responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A spokesperson for Southwest told local Houston station KHOU-TV that it had not heard about the incident, but noted "our flight attendants do a tremendous job of ensuring the safety and comfort of our customers."

Related Articles
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Danny Trejo's Cornmeal Waffles with Chile-Mezcal Maple Syrup Are a 'Great Weekend Breakfast'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She Was 'Thrown Off' Southwest Flight for Being an 'Unruly Passenger'
Austin Bergstrom International Airport
American Airlines Employee Killed After Service Vehicle Strikes Jet Bridge at Austin Airport 
tom sandoval enjoying a desert getaway amid scandoval (Ingrid) https://www.instagram.com/tomsandoval1/?hl=en
Tom Sandoval Embarks on a Solo Desert Getaway in the Wake of Split from Ariana Madix
Man yells on plane over baby crying
WATCH: Southwest Passenger Has Mid-Flight Meltdown Over Crying Baby: 'Lower That Baby's Voice'
Little toddler girl having snacks joyfully while sitting on her mom’s lap on the airplane
I'm a Flight Attendant - Here Are 6 Tricks Parents Can Try to Make Flying Easier (and Avoid Going Viral)
Victoria Beckham's tropical birthday getaway with David and her family
Victoria Beckham Hilariously Falls Off Paddle Board During Fun-Filled Birthday Getaway with Family — See the Photos
Radford Reborn Ant Anstead
Ant Anstead Says New Show Is a 'Huge Risk for Me' and His Realest Reality Show Yet (Exclusive)
splash mountain
Disneyland's Splash Mountain to Close Permanently in May: All About the Ride that Will Replace It
Matthew McConaughey arrives to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'White Boy Rick' at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Terrifying Flight He Experienced with Wife Camila Alves
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'A Bronx Tale' at The Marriot Marquis Hotel on December 1, 2016 in New York City.
Amanda Kloots Recalls Her 'Last Trip Ever' with Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'The Most Perfect Days' 
A Ryanair passenger plane taxis on the runway at Luton airport on September 19, 2017 in Luton, England.
Sparks Fly From Ryanair Plane After Nose Gear Fails During Landing
Rainn Wilson on Plane
Rainn Wilson Shares Hilarious Video of Unsuspecting Seatmate Watching 'The Office' Next to Him on a Flight
https://www.instaagram.com/p/Cq3xL0zvcFX/. Lori Harvey/Instagram
Lori Harvey Shares Snaps from Luxurious Turks and Caicos Getaway with Boyfriend Damson Idris
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Making New 'Memories' During Vacation with Boyfriend David, Daughter Truley
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Making New 'Memories' During Vacation with Boyfriend David, Daughter Truely
The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
NYC's First Permanent Cannabis Museum Is Officially Open — with a Trippy AI-Driven Exhibit and Live Plants