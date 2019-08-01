Image zoom Disko_InVERNo/Twitter

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant recently crawled into the overhead bin of a plane in Nashville, Tennessee — shocking some passengers.

The attendant had boarding passengers do a do double-take as they looked for a spot to stow their bags.

On Monday, passenger Veronica Lloyd shared a video of the unusual moment to Twitter and questioned the attendant’s antics.

“Is this a dream @SouthwestAir ?,” she wrote. “I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together.”

“Imagine boarding a flight and not being able to put your luggage anywhere because the flight attendant is laying in the overhead bin.”

I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together pic.twitter.com/bEHkMMgGXU — Verny Vern (@Disko_InVERNo) July 29, 2019

Lloyd later tweeted a photo of the smiling Southwest flight attendant looking comfy and content nested inside the overhead bin. The woman stayed in the luggage storage area “for a solid 10 minutes,” Lloyd told Fox News.

“It was very interesting,” she added. “I think she was doing it to try and be funny and make the passengers laugh.”

Southwest later tweeted Lloyd to ask her more information about the incident.

“Sounds like we could learn a bit more. Mind DMing your confirmation number? -Shelley,” a customer service representative tweeted.

Many social media users then feared that the flight attendant would get in trouble and begged for the airline to see the funny side.

“Aw guys don’t fire her just make sure she is in the overhead bin the right way so other luggage can fit,” one user wrote.

“Be nice. One of the reasons we love flying SWA is because of your fun-loving attendants,” another added.

Southwest did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment but told Fox News that the employee was trying to make the flight more fun.

“Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities,” the airline said in a statement to Fox.

“In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority.”

According to the airline’s website, the mission of Southwest is “dedication to the highest quality of customer service delivered with a sense of warmth, friendliness, individual pride, and company spirit.”