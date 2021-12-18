Southwest CEO Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Testifying About Masks in Senate Hearing

"He is moving closer to a full recovery," a Southwest spokesperson tells PEOPLE of CEO Gary Kelly, who is "experiencing mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 15, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19 after he testified Wednesday alongside other airline executives in a U.S. Senate hearing.

Although Kelly, who was fully vaccinated and received a booster, "tested negative multiple times" ahead of the hearing, a Southwest spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement, "Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home, experiencing mild symptoms, and taking a PCR test."

The airline noted that Kelly "is doing well and currently resting at home," adding: "Gary's symptoms continue to be very mild and each day he is moving closer to a full recovery."

Kelly did not wear a mask at Wednesday's hearing, during which he questioned the necessity of masks on airplanes. "I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much if anything in the air cabin environment — it's very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting," he said, according to Reuters.

In an email sent to Southwest employees and shared with PEOPLE, Kelly clarified his statement on masks, noting that Southwest and Airlines for America (a lobbying group that represents major North American airlines) "support the current federal mask mandate at airports and on airplanes."

Travelers arrive for flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 30, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"There is no effort underway to change it before it expires. Southwest adopted a mask onboard mandate last year [in May 2020], long before the federal government required it," Kelly added. "The majority of our Employees and Customers have felt it has been an important layer of protection, and I certainly agree with that."

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, Delta chief of operations John Laughter, and Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, all of whom sat in close proximity to Kelly during the hearing, have since tested negative, according to CNBC.

Wednesday's Senate hearing lasted for more than three hours, in regards to the $54 billion in federal payroll support airlines took on during the COVID-19 pandemic.