Southwest Airlines Pilot Hangs Out of Cockpit to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone

The plane had already left the gate when the pilot and crew at Long Beach Airport jumped into action

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE.

Published on November 17, 2022 07:06 PM
Southwest Airlines Pilot Saves Passenger's Phone
Photo: Southwest Airlines

This Southwest Airlines pilot is taking "passengers first" to a whole new level!

In a viral video tweeted by the Dallas-based airline, a pilot is seen hanging from the plane's cockpit window to retrieve a phone that one of his passengers accidentally left behind. The plane had already left the gate at Long Beach Airport in California when the incident occurred.

"When our employees at @LGBairport noticed a customer's phone left behind in a gate area after a flight that was already boarded and pushed back from the gate, they didn't hesitate," the airline wrote alongside the clip. They added the hashtag #WorldKindnessDay.

Southwest Airlines Pilot Saves Passenger's Phone
Southwest Airlines

The eight-second video shows the pilot dangling his arm and upper body outside the cockpit window as a crew member tries to pass him the phone. After the first failed attempt, a different crew member takes on the task and jumps even higher to hand over the device. Cheers can be heard in the background of the clip as the pilot successfully retrieves the phone.

Twitter users were quick to comment on the airline's act of kindness, with one writing, "Teamwork makes the dream work."

Another user was baffled by the window's ability to even open. "I had no idea those windows could open. How does the breeze feel at 35,000ft?" they joked.

This is not the first time Twitter poked fun at one of Southwest's acts of kindness. In September, the airline surprised passengers aboard a Hawaii-bound flight with free ukuleles and a mid-air lesson on how to play the instrument.

Twitter users were quick to turn the gesture into a meme after the airline posted photos of the passengers posing with their new gifts. Author Ted Gioia retweeted one of the posts and included the caption, "First they take away your leg room, and now this."

Tom Nichols, a journalist at The Atlantic, wrote, "I am a big fan of Southwest, but this might have made me homicidal."

While the action may have received some flack, Southwest stood by their good deed.

Brandy King, Senior Director of Public Relations at Southwest Airlines, wrote in a press release, "Our Customers anticipate warm Southwest Hospitality throughout their journeys with us. Today's celebration of Hawaiian culture and Southwest Hospitality underscore our everyday commitment to serve and celebrate the spirit of Aloha."

