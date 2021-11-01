Southwest Airlines Launches Investigation After Pilot Allegedly Used Anti-Biden Language on Flight

Southwest said it "does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers"

Southwest Airlines is launching an internal investigation after one of its pilots allegedly used an anti-Biden statement during a recent flight.

Last week, the pilot — who has not been identified — reportedly uttered the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" during his greetings on a flight from Houston, Texas, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

The now-viral phrase gained traction in October when NASCAR driver Brandon Brown took part in a post-race interview with a reporter, who thought the crowd behind them was shouting "Let's go Brandon," when they were actually screaming "F--- Joe Biden."

A reporter from the AP was on board the flight when the alleged incident took place, and the outlet said the use of the phrase reportedly drew "audible gasps from some passengers."

In a statement shared on social media Sunday, Southwest Airlines wrote that the company "takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, safe and respectful environment for the millions of Customers who fly with us each year."

The major carrier stressed that it "does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers," also noting that "one Employee's individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees."

"Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable," the statement continued.

"Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encourages divisiveness, as it does not reflect the Southwest Hospitality and inclusiveness for which we are known and strive to provide each day on every flight," the airline added.