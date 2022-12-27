Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 60% of Flights on Tuesday and Is Now Being Investigated

The United States Department of Transportation announced that will be investigating Southwest Airlines's "unacceptable rate of cancellations." 

Published on December 27, 2022 01:32 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yuki Iwamura/AP/Shutterstock (13685846d) Southwest Airlines' aircrafts parked on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, in New York. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm Winter Weather Travel, New York, United States - 27 Dec 2022
Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AP/Shutterstock

Cancellations and delays continue to affect travelers across the country trying to get home after the holiday weekend, particularly those flying with Southwest Airlines.

As of Tuesday morning, 2,944 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled, 2547 of which are Southwest Airlines flights, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. On Monday, 2,909 of the 4,006 canceled flights were Southwest.

A whopping 63% of Southwest Airlines's Tuesday flights have been canceled, whereas the second most affected U.S. airline, Spirit, has only canceled 10% of its flights, FlightAware reported.

This is just the beginning. A representative for Southwest tells PEOPLE that they will be "operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days." They also noted that inventory available to book flights is "very low" and though nearly all flights on their website show as unavailable, they are "still operating flights."

A FlightAware spokesperson told CNN that Southwest scheduled too quick of turnaround times for flights which can "bog things down." Plus, rising cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV caused employees to call out sick.

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced on Monday night that they are taking the matter seriously and will be investigating Southwest Airlines's "unacceptable rate of cancellations."

In a statement from the official USDOT Twitter, the organization says, "The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan."

A statement on the airline's website posted on Monday addressed how "continuing challenges" are affecting their customers and employees.

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," the statement read.

The statement goes on to explain how the airline was fully staffed and prepared for the busy holiday travels but the severe winter storm greatly impacted their operations. It also thanks the Southwest Airlines employees and crews for their work and apologizes to them and to customers for these disruptions.

"On the other side of this, we'll work to make things right for those we've let down, including our employees. With no concern higher than ultimate safety, the people of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize," the statement concluded.

The dangers of the historic winter storm continue as the death toll rises to 49 people, as of Tuesday morning. More than half of the victims are in Buffalo, N.Y. where 50 inches of snow have left communities without power and stalled emergency responders.

Outside of western New York, other parts of the country are affected. In North Carolina, 200,000 people reportedly lost power due to the winter storm. Also a boil water notice is in place in Jackson, Miss., according to CBS New, after water lines were impacted by freezing temperatures.

