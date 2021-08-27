Dramatic Photos Show Smoke Impacting Residents and Tourists at Lake Tahoe Amid Caldor Fire

One visitor told ABC7 the scene in the popular vacation destination was "like armageddon"

Smoke and haze from the Dixie Fire hang over the skyline on August 17, 2021 in South Lake Tahoe, California.

The Caldor fire in the Sierra Nevada has created an eerie scene at Lake Tahoe and impacting both residents and summer tourists.

Those in and around Lake Tahoe continue to flee the area as the massive wildfire inches closer to the popular vacation destination. Evacuation orders were issued in the surrounding area on Thursday.

One visitor, Phil Wente, told ABC7 that he and his family left the area on Monday, one week earlier than planned. The winegrower likened the scene to the end of the world.

"It just looked like Armageddon," Wente said Wednesday, noting his family had attempted to "do some outdoor activities" at their vacation home but that the smoke "was simply overwhelming."

Forest Service bulletin board displays information about closures and evacuations at the Lake Valley Fire District Headquarters in Meyers, Calif., on . California weather is heating up and winds are shifting as more than 14,000 firefighters battled wildfires up and down the state, including a major blaze they hoped to keep out of the Lake Tahoe resort region Western Wildfires, Meyers, United States - 26 Aug 2021 Credit: Sam Metz/AP/Shutterstock

"[It] got to the point where even inside the house it looked like somebody had built a fire in the fireplace, closed the damper, and smoked out the house," he added.

The Caldor fire — which started 70 miles south of Lake Tahoe on Aug. 17 — has already destroyed a small town called Grizzlie Flats during its rapid expansion. The blaze had grown to 139,000 acres and was just 12% contained when evacuation orders were issued by authorities on Thursday, according to USA Today.

Those in Twin Bridges and Echo Summit, located roughly 10 miles south of Lake Tahoe, were instructed to leave immediately. Christmas Valley was issued an evacuation warning.

Additionally, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority recommended that visitors "postpone any immediate travel plans to the area until further notice."

On Friday morning, The New York Times reported that the Caldor fire was just 12 miles away from the scenic town. The blaze is just one of more than 100 currently burning in the West.

Though wildfires are common in this region, longtime residents of the Tahoe area are bewildered by this year's experience. Amy Ginder, who has lived in Reno for decades, told the Times that she and others are "beside ourselves here."

"We have had smoke in the sky literally since the third week of July — we have been inhaling toxins for five weeks now," she noted regarding the smoke from the Dixie fire, the second-largest blaze in California history. "You can't be outside. You can't breathe. You can't see the sun."

Some who have recently moved to the region are having second thoughts as fire season grows increasingly dangerous by the year, Ginder said.

"If it were just this summer, you'd just suck it up and move on. But it isn't. It's the realization that this is our future," she told the Times. "Every summer from now on, from July to September, it will be this question: Do we still want to live here? I know so many people who have relocated to Tahoe and Reno, who are up here now thinking, 'What have I done?'"

Weather conditions might not work in firefighters' favor while combating the Caldor fire. Increased wind speeds and temperatures and the declining humidity are hindering first responders' attempts to wrangle the flames, Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director of Nevada's state firefighting agency told USA Today.