Dramatic Video Shows Small Plane Crashing Into Waters of Puget Sound Near Seattle
Video footage captured Tuesday shows the moment a small aircraft crash landed into the Puget Sound near Seattle.
The pilot, who was the only person on board, survived unharmed. A spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department told PEOPLE that "crews evaluated the patient" — a 66-year-old man — who suffered "no reported injuries" following the crash.
The U.S. Coast Guard received word of the incident around 4:30 p.m., according to a report obtained by PEOPLE, when they learned that a Cessna 150 airplane crashed about 50 feet off the coast of Alki Point.
Seattle police officers also responded to the incident, local outlet KING 5 reported.
According to the Coast Guard, the person aboard apparently swam to shore and was in "stable condition."
The Fire Department said that the man was reportedly transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The Coast Guard Captain of the Port created a temporary 150-yard "safety zone" surrounding the crash site "to ensure people and vessels maintain a safe distance from the aircraft."
It also reported that "the owner of plane has hired a contractor to remove the fuel and salvage the plane." It was not made clear if the owner of the plane is the one who was flying it Tuesday.
Video from the incident shows the aircraft getting closer and closer to the surface of the water just off the shoreline. As it makes contact with the water the plane appears to flip forward over itself before coming to rest upside down and sinking into the Sound.
Twitter user Mihai Melonari, who captured the crash on camera, posted the video to the platform along with the caption, "Small planed just #crashed in the water at #alkibeach in #westseattle. Everyone is fine. People helped straight away."
The Coast Guard said the cause of the incident is being investigated. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, who according to the Seattle Police Department are carrying out the investigation, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.