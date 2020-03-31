Image zoom

Six Flag theme parks across the country have officially halted operations through mid-May in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The company announced the decision on their website and social media pages on Monday, with a message from Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.

“At this time, shelter-in-place mandates are in effect throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada, therefore, we are delaying the openings or temporarily suspending operations for the following parks until mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter,” the statement reads, followed by a list of 22 impacted parks across North America.

Spanos went on to say that the company will be following guidance from federal, state and local officials as they make decisions about future openings in order to keep employees and guests safe and healthy.

Guests with prepaid tickets are assured that valid dates have been extended until the end of the 2020 season, and 2020 Season Passes will be extended for the number of days in which the holder’s home park is closed. Pass holders will also be given an additional month free for every month that their park is closed, as well as a membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season.

Six Flags is far from the only theme park issuing temporary closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, March 27, PEOPLE reported that both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be closed indefinitely. The parks were originally planning to reopen at the end of March after closing two weeks earlier.

Currently, Disney has closed all of its attractions, hotels and stores in North America. This includes Aulani resort in Hawaii, which was the last Disney property in the U.S. to close, as PEOPLE reported on March 23.

On March 25, it was announced that Universal Studios Hollywood in California and Universal Orlando Resort would be extending their closure period as well. Both parks plan to tentatively reopen on April 19, instead of the previously planned March 28, though they note that they will continue to monitor the situation and work with health agencies and government officials.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 163,575 people across every state and territory in the United States have tested positive for the virus, according to a New York Times database. More than 3,000 people have died.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.