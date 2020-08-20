The theme park's "scare-actors" will stay 6 feet apart, along with other COVID-19 safety guidelines

Ghouls and Zombies Stay 6 ft. Apart! Six Flags Introduces Socially Distanced Terror for Halloween

Halloween is still coming to Six Flags — but it will look a little different this year.

Earlier this week, the theme park announced that it would still be holding its annual Halloween celebrations this year at select parks with some revisions to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Come out for thrills by day & chills by night with rides in the dark and open-air scare zones," Six Flags tweeted Monday. (Hallowfest appears to be replacing the park's annual Fright Fest.)

"At HALLOWFEST, the terror will be reimagined by adding safety precautions to reduce the spreading of both human and zombie germs," the park added in their announcement.

According to their website, socially distanced terror will be brought to life by the park's "scareactors," who will maintain six-feet of physical distancing and are required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth at all times while in the park.

Visitors are also expected to maintain social distancing and to wear masks throughout their visit. Additionally, all guests will be required to make a reservation ahead of time in order to avoid overcrowding. Reservations open Thursday, Sept. 3 for members and season pass holders, and Friday, Sept. 4 for all other day ticket holders.

Not everything in the park is intended to give visitors nightmares, however.

"We’re pumpkin spicing things up in the park with your little witches and goblins in mind! During the day, HALLOWFEST will be complete with fall family favorite activities like Trick-or-Treat Trail, hay bale maze, festive fall décor and more!" the park stated.

The scary stuff starts at 6 p.m. nightly, when "horrors of nightmares are unleashed for their daily haunting rituals and you may find yourself in spine-tingling ghoul-filled scare zones without warning!"

Coasters will be open for nighttime rides and special seasonal food offerings will be available.

Hallowfest kicks off in mid-September. Participating locations include Six Flags Great Adventure (Sept. 18), Six Flags Fiesta Texas (Sept. 19), Six Flags Over Georgia (Sept. 19), Six Flags Over Texas (Sept. 26), Six Flags St. Louis (Oct. 3) and Six Flags America (Oct. 3). It's expected to run through November 1 at select parks, according to Theme Park Insider.

Hours vary by park and date, but will generally be 1-9 p.m. or 2-10 p.m.

Other major theme parks have canceled their Halloween celebrations altogether for 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Universal made the "difficult decision" to call off its fan-favorite Halloween Horror Nights festivities. The spectacle typically takes place in September and October and features numerous elaborately themed haunted houses and "scare zones" as well as live entertainment.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021," the company said in a statement in July. Universal Studios Hollywood remains closed.

At Walt Disney World, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is also canceled, according to a statement on the park’s website.