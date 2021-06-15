2 People Hospitalized After Ride Malfunctions at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey

The Saw Mill Log Flume ride "tipped up on an angle" Sunday, sending two people to the hospital

Six Flags Great Adventure is inspecting its Saw Mill Log Flume after a malfunction with the ride sent two people to the hospital.

First-aid workers at the Jackson Township, New Jersey, theme park treated the group after the ride "tipped up on an angle" at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Two members of the group were hospitalized, "one for leg pain, the other for arm pain."

"The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority," a spokesperson for the park said in a statement to The Inquirer. A rep for Six Flags did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for an update.

Although the boat did not fully overturn, it "did not complete its cycle." A video acquired by NJ Advance Media shows a broken guard rail on the ride, just before the exit.

Steve Thomas gave his eyewitness account of the incident, after his wife took the video of their two daughter and two nieces on the ride, saying the kids "got quite a jolt," just before the ride malfunctioned with the next group. "It was just leaning on an angle," he said to NJ.com. "It's not like they were going to fall out. It honestly didn't look that bad."

"I didn't see it hit the wall but saw it just after," Thomas added. "A woman in the front appeared to be crying. There was another boat that came down after as well and was situated right behind it. At that point the ride was stopped."