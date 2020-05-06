Six Flags' Guidelines For Reopening Parks to Include Temperature Checks, Masks and More

As select parks prepare to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, they will also require all guests to make advanced reservations online to adhere to social distancing measures

Six Flags theme parks are looking to reopen as soon as mid-May in some areas, with new guidelines in place to protect park-goers from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To start, when select parks open, they will require all guests to make advanced reservations online, as part of an effort to track and lower attendance numbers. They will also require guests to wear face masks, undergo temperature checks and observe social distancing measures.

In addition, Six Flags is also testing new systems to keep people further apart and reduce face-to-face interactions, such as mobile ordering, cashless transactions and virtual queuing. They will also increase sanitization schedules and install hand-sanitizing stations throughout the parks.

Six Flags theme parks across the country officially halted operations at the end of March in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

During a conference call with analysts on April 30, Six Flags CEO Michael Spanos laid out the health and safety plan for when the company’s amusement parks do reopen, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

"We are committed to taking the necessary measures to make our guests comfortable visiting our parks," Spanos stated on the call.

Targeting six locations in Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Mexico to open first, he added, "Those would seem to be the areas right now where we're watching the state or the country dynamics that would suggest, ideally, we could open at some point, hopefully in the summer. But again, time will tell.”

On March 30, park officials said the target reopening date would be mid-May, “or as soon as possible thereafter." No dates have yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, other theme parks, like Disneyland and Disney World, remain closed indefinitely. Though Disney health officials said on Tuesday that they are "exploring" a phased reopening plan that would start with stores and restaurants.

