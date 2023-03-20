'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Vacations in Utah with New Boyfriend David Woolley: 'Could Not Get Enough'

The couple went public with her relationship on Valentine's Day

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 20, 2023 12:46 PM
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has snapped a photo of her "new adventures" with boyfriend David Woolley, after going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day.

The couple spent a "wonderful weekend" together in Utah and Brown, 50, shared a moment of their trip with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

"Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend getaway for some fun new adventures. I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore," she said in the caption.

Clearly happy with how her new relationship is going, the reality TV star added the hashtags #myking #mylifeawaits #readytoadventurewithhim and #blessed.

The post received a wave of well-wishes from her fans, many of them taking the moment to share how happy they were to see her burgeoning relationship.

"I'm sorry you had to wait your entire life to feel treasured, valued and loved. May the rest of your life be spent being treated like a queen," one user commented. "The only thing that makes me sad about this is she had to wait this long for her true love! Enjoy it girl!" another commenter said in response to the social media post

christine brown
Christine Brown and boyfriend David. Christine Brown/Instagram

Brown went public with her new relationship with Woolley on Valentine's Day 2023 and shared multiple photos of the pair.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

Brown added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Brown has continued to share loving posts featuring Woolley ever since. Among her sweet uploads includes a video of the pair dancing together in a kitchen.

The relationship with Woolley marks Brown's first since divorcing her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The TLC star shared at the time that it had been "awkward" dating again more than a year after her marriage ended.

As for Kody's own romantic life, his polygamous marriages with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown also recently came to an end. He's still married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown.

