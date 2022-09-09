'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Hike a Mountain During 'Beautiful' Road Trip

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are holding each other accountable.

The Sister Wives stars embarked on a road trip this week, during which they enjoyed a "beautiful" hike through nature and a trip to some grain silos, sharing photos of their girls' trip with their combined 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Christine, 50, shared a photo of the pair in their matching red athleisure looks as they posed at the top of a mountain with a lovely forest view in the background.

"There's a lot of trends that come and go... but ya know what never gets old?" she wrote in the caption. "Being healthy, feeling good ALL while doing it with an awesome accountability partner! This is my kind of health & happiness!"

She posted another photo of herself sitting under a rock formation, writing: "So grateful for this beautiful world we live in!!"

Janelle, 53, took to her Instagram Story with another snapshot of the two of them posing in front of some grain silos.

The trip comes after Christine opened up to PEOPLE about her and Janelle's bond. "Janelle and I are really good friends. She's been supportive from the get-go," she said last month after leaving polygamy and her fundamentalist Mormon faith.

Christine announced her split from husband Kody Brown last year after 25 years. Kody, 53, is also married to Janelle, as well as Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

"When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried," she said. "That was so hard. It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well."

"I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that," Christine added.

Christine said: "Janelle and I have stayed close through the whole thing. She's wonderful."