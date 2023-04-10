'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Making New 'Memories' During Vacation with Boyfriend David, Daughter Truely

Sister Wive's Christine Brown has been living her best life on a family vacation with her new boyfriend, David Woolley, and her daughter, Truely.

The trio spent the weekend visiting some of California's famous tourist attractions, including Universal Studios.

Brown shared highlights of her "adventures" on Instagram, which showed the three of them smiling as they posed at the beach, eating giant donuts and visiting Hogwarts castle at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

"Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I've been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids. Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful," the reality star said.

But there were too many happy memories to keep it to a single Instagram post, with Brown sharing another series of photos to her 1.1 million followers – with the caption reading, "More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people."

Brown went public with her new relationship with Woolley on Valentine's Day 2023 and shared multiple photos of the pair.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

Brown added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

The couple have become avid travelers, after also taking a vacation together to Utah in March.

Brown shared an Instagram photo of that trip with the caption: "Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend getaway for some fun new adventures. I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore," she said in the caption.

The relationship with Woolley marks Brown's first since divorcing her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The TLC star shared at the time that it had been "awkward" dating again more than a year after her marriage ended.

As for Kody's own romantic life, his polygamous marriages with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown also recently came to an end. He's still married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown.