'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Road Trips with Daughters Back to Her Native Utah: 'So Much Fun'

The Brown family traveled to celebrate Gwendlyn's engagement to girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz

Published on February 9, 2023 01:18 PM
Christine Brown/Instagram
Christine, Aspyn and Ysabel Brown. Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown hit the road!

The Sister Wives star, 50, revealed she went on a road trip with her daughters back to her native Utah after visiting her second youngest daughter Gwendlyn, 21, to celebrate her December engagement to her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz.

Brown shared a selfie from the road trip on Wednesday of herself posing with Ysabel, 19, and Aspyn, 27, as they took a break from traveling and Brown asked her followers for recommendations for songs to soundtrack their drive.

"Traveling with my girls back home after Gwen's Engagement Party. So much fun to drive long distances with them," Brown wrote alongside the photo of the trio smiling.

Brown, who sported sunglasses in the snapshot, continued, "The throwback songs, the mild bickering, the moments we can capture to look back on WHAT ARE SOME MUST LISTEN TO SONGS ON YOUR ROAD-TRIPS? She hashtagged the post with some favorites: #shaniatwain #erasure #evanescence #abba #celinedion #muse.

She also wrote that her 26-year-old daughter Mykelti was not in the photo because she was "taking care of her boys."

Mykelti is mom to twin sons Archer and Ace, 3 months, and daughter Avalon Asa, 22 months, with husband Antonio "Tony" Padron.

Brown was the first of Kody Brown's four wives featured on the TLC series to leave the plural marriage.

Christine and Kody, who share six children, announced their split in Nov. 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. In a post shared on Instagram, Christine said she had "made the difficult decision to leave."

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party
Christine Brown with five of her daughters. Christine Brown/Instagram

On Tuesday Christine revealed she's "exclusively" dating someone new, over a year after her divorce.

"He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," Christine said in an Instagram Story.

Though she didn't reveal who her new boyfriend is, Christine added that he's "incredible with Truley," her 12-year-old daughter who still lives at home.

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

In Dec. 2022, Janelle Brown became the second Brown family matriarch to go solo after Christine.

Janelle, 53, confirmed she had separated from Kody during the Sister Wives: One on One special that aired after Season 17 had ended.

In the same special which aired in three parts, Meri Brown also confirmed her 32-year marriage to Kody was over. Kody is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, with whom he tied the knot in 2010.

