Sip in the Cheap Seats! Delta Airlines Announces Free Cocktails Are Coming to Some Economy Cabins

After 14,000 hours of testing and 1,800 customer surveys, Delta Airlines is ready to give its international flyers a whole new experience.

According to the American company, it plans to implement a completely new service for Main Cabin passengers on international flights starting in November — with free cocktails, Bistro-style dining and more. (Their domestic offerings will remain the same.)

The new experience starts when passengers board the plane and are given a hot towel service, followed by a complimentary drink, shortly after take-off — services typically reserved for first-class passengers on almost every domestic airline. The drinks include a new Bellini made with sparkling wine and peach puree.

The airline also completely revamped their menu options, letting passengers choose among appetizers and large entrees, with new recipes like a Harissa shrimp appetizer. Dessert is served after dinner, with another complimentary drink, wine. Delta is hope that their new Main Cabin experience gives passengers a “wow” moment, according a press release from the brand.

“This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane,” Delta’s Senior Vice President of In-Flight Service, Allison Ausband, said in the release. “The thoughtful touches we’re investing in throughout the new Main Cabin experience were designed by flight attendants with one goal in mind — delivering an exceptional experience that our customers will rave about…”

The airline worked with a design team of 24 flight attendants to create the new additions to the service, gathering crew feedback as well as the customer surveys.

Delta previously had a mixed reputation with those looking to imbibe at 30,000 feet. Tasting Table ranked them number one for “free in-flight booze,” due to their free beer and wine on Delta Shuttles and free beer wine and spirits on flights between Atlanta and Honolulu. But, as Travel + Leisure points out, they raised prices for alcoholic drinks on board by $1 to between $8 and $10 for passengers in Economy in December 2018.