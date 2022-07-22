9 Injured After Shuttle Bus Crash at Los Angeles International Airport
Two people were seriously injured and seven others suffered minor injuries when an airport shuttle bus collided with a pillar at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday.
Initial reports said about 30 people were on board the bus when it was involved in the collision on the lower level of the central terminal area at approximately 12:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
"The majority of those did not sustain any injuries," a statement from the LAFD said.
Firefighters conducted triage operations to determine the full extent of injuries, the department added. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition and seven passengers transported with "minor, non-life threatening injuries."
Los Angeles Airport Police did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for a comment.
LAX police told the Los Angeles Times that the accident happened when the driver of the bus "miscalculated a turn and collided with a pillar at the lower level of Circle Way and Center Way."
The bus was taking passengers back and forth from the LAXit ride pickup lot, the outlet reported.
An investigation into the accident is currently being conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department, per the newspaper.