Sherri Shepherd on Learning to 'Let Go' of the Past amid Cross-Country Move for New Talk Show

Sherri Shepherd recently made a huge change in pursuit of her talk show host dreams.

After serving as Wendy Williams' season-long guest host, the former View co-host announced her very own talk show, Sherri. But the series — premiering on Sept. 12 — will be filmed in New York City, meaning she needed to pack up her life in L.A. and move into a brownstone in the Big Apple.

Luckily she had a helping hand in the daunting task. "I'm going to shout out Hertz because they got these spacious trucks that they rent out. They put all my stuff into the trucks — and I've moved 13 times since 2007. Everything came to New York intact, not broken, not bent," Shepherd, 55, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her partnership.

Noam Galai/Getty

When Hertz approached Shepherd about their "Let's Go Moments" campaign, she says she was drawn to it because "it's about challenging yourself, it's about excitement, it's about living." It also aligned with her current stage in life, where she's putting in the work to launch her own show.

"This is my biggest 'let's go' moment, moving everything, my entire life, from L.A. to New York and just starting new friendships," she says. The experience has also taught Shepherd the importance of letting go of the past — and that includes certain household items.

"You want to hold on to everything. But what I've learned is that you have to let go of things, because if you hold onto the past, it doesn't fit into the new space of energy that you are living in," she says.

"I gave away a lot of my furniture. I gave away tons of shoes, tons of clothes. I just had people come over. I didn't even have a garage sale. I was just like, 'Come over and take what you want. It's right here on the table,'" she continues. "I did let go, but I still brought too much stuff."

Noam Galai/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shepherd's giving spree continued Monday as she handed off even more personal belongings to customers at the Hertz location on 126 W 55th Street in Manhattan. Lucky visitors walked away with an assortment of items, from furniture to a small appliances.

"I was so excited to give away things that I had," she explains. "There was a lamp and Crockpot and a garden hose. And I got to give customers free rental upgrades and say, go have a 'let's go' moment in a really cute rental."

Sherri premieres Sept. 12 in national syndication (check local listings).