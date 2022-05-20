My New Go-To Travel Bag Is a Hanging Duffel with Built-In Shelves from a Celeb-Founded Brand
As an avid globe-trotter, I'm always planning my next trip — and hunting for the best luggage to take with me. I pride myself on being a smart packer (you'll almost never catch me checking a bag), but I often find myself frustrated by even the best duffel bags, where my belongings inevitably succumb to disorganization and wrinkles.
So when I first learned about The Hanging Duffle from Beis, the luggage line founded by actress Shay Mitchell, I leapt at the chance to try it out courtesy of the brand. Its standout feature? Built-in shelves for easy organizing.
Equal parts duffel, travel organizer, personal item, and full-on closet, this travel bag is unlike anything else I've ever packed. It starts out looking like a small weekender duffel, but rather than unzipping straight down the middle, it unzips all the way around and opens frontwise. From there, you grab on to two hooks, and large built-in shelves accordion up and out in a magical display that feels like something straight out of Mary Poppins.
This attention to detail that Beis puts into all its products, like a built-in weight indicator on every carry-on and a removable compartment that doubles as a packing cube on The Convertible Weekender, is clearly on full display with The Hanging Duffle.
The front of the bag also folds down to reveal two zippered pockets, one mesh and one clear plastic, just right for packing personal items and toiletries. And the smart design doesn't stop there: There's an outside pocket big enough to fit a laptop, a mesh side pocket, a padded and adjustable shoulder strap, and a sleeve that can be unzipped to place the bag over a carry-on handle or zipped to create yet another outside pocket.
Despite the impressive construction, I was still skeptical about how all my belongings would zip back up once the shelves were fully packed. Spoiler alert: I had nothing to worry about.
On a recent long weekend trip back home, I was able to fit everything I needed for my three-day getaway, including a dress, a sweater, jeans, workout clothes, pajamas, socks, underwear, my toiletries, small makeup bag, and even an extra pair of shoes. What's more, it offered the added benefit of keeping my clothes from getting too wrinkled since everything stayed neatly folded.
Since I'd booked my plane ticket last-minute, I went for a cheaper option that didn't allow me to bring a true carry-on. On that front, this duffel really came in extra since it was small enough to count as a personal item and, with just a little bit of cramming, even fit under my seat.
This will undoubtedly be my go-to bag for all future weekend trips. Shop this genius duffel bag for $148 and trust me when I say you will be wowed.
Hannah Freedman is the commerce content strategy manager for PEOPLE.com, as well as an avid traveler and former travel writer and editor, who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.
