My New Go-To Travel Bag Is a Hanging Duffel with Built-In Shelves from a Celeb-Founded Brand

Equal parts duffel, travel organizer, personal item, and full-on closet, this travel bag is unlike anything else I've ever packed. It starts out looking like a small weekender duffel, but rather than unzipping straight down the middle, it unzips all the way around and opens frontwise. From there, you grab on to two hooks, and large built-in shelves accordion up and out in a magical display that feels like something straight out of Mary Poppins.