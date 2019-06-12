Shay Mitchell Just Designed the Perfect Luggage for Traveling — and It’s Surprisingly Affordable

Shay Mitchell wants you to go on vacation! So she created the perfect travel accessories to help get you out the door — and they’re surprisingly affordable.

Her travel company BÉIS just launched a new line of accessories, which, for the first time ever, features rolling spinner suitcases. Being a frequent globe-trotter herself, Mitchell noticed a lack of functional luggage that came at fair prices while still looking effortlessly chic enough to pull through the airport — so she designed everything she wanted in her dream luggage set. As she’s jet-setting around the world on her #Shaycations, she takes notes about things that could make traveling easier for other wanderlusters like herself.

“I do all of these little doodles and drawings, so when I was designing the suitcase it was important for me, from my past travel experience, to have certain features about it that I haven’t seen in another suitcase,” Mitchell tells PEOPLE. “This is something that came from a drawing I had on the back of an airplane cocktail napkin.”

And she’s really packed every tiny detail in her luggage — everything from the butterfly opening that makes packing/unpacking easier to the 360-degree spinning wheels that make rolling through the airport a breeze to the retractable bag attach strap that secures your extra duffle for a hassle-free carry. Basically, every suitcase has been carefully designed to give travelers the most functional luggage possible.

There are so many distinct features that set Mitchell’s luggage apart from other brands, one of our favorites being the built-in weight indicator that lets you know when you’ve hit 50 pounds — because, as Mitchell put it, “There’s nothing worse than getting to the airport and having to repack and re-organize everything.” (We’ve all been there before, right?)

The hard-shell suitcases comes in two different sizes in her signature black and beige color palette — there’s the 21-inch roller that’s the perfect carry-on size, which rings in at $198, and the 29-inch roller that can be checked at baggage, which costs $258. To make traveling even more of a breeze, her new collection also features packing cubes, garment bags, travel wallets, flat iron covers, and more — all of which you can shop at Nordstrom and on BÉIS’ website!

