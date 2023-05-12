This Spacious Weekender Bag from Shay Mitchell's Luggage Brand Is an Overpacker's Saving Grace

I've had my Béis bag for three years, and it's the perfect travel companion

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on May 12, 2023 10:00 AM

The A- List BÉIS Bag Shay Mitchell
Photo: People / Getty Images / BÉIS

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

I always plan for all of the things that could go wrong when traveling, and because of this, I have a propensity to overpack.

Between my clothes, shoes, chargers, hand sanitizers, toiletries, and other miscellaneous travel items, I needed a spacious bag that would keep everything so organized that even Mary Poppins would do a double take. Enter: The Convertible Mini Weekender from Shay Mitchell's travel brand Béis. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba, and Meghan Trainor have also been spotted traveling with Béis bags, according to the brand.

There were three things that initially attracted me to this bag in particular: The expensive-looking design, the organizational features, and the removable bottom base. I've owned it for more than three years, and it's become the perfect travel companion.

The A-List Beis Bag
BÉIS

Buy It! Béis The Convertible Mini Weekender in Black, $118; beistravel.com

The Convertible Mini Weekender is an organized person's dream bag thanks to the plenty of pockets inside — there's one large zippered pocket and three easy-access slip pockets (one large and two small). It also comes with a removable laptop sleeve, which, you guessed it, has more pockets. The bag is also designed with a bottom compartment that you can use or remove based on how much you need to pack.

I store important and expensive items, like my wallet and jewelry, in the zippered pocket for extra security and stash more basic quick-grab items, like hand sanitizer and pens, in the open slip pockets. There's also a time-saving key leash that makes finding my keys a breeze — no need to frantically rummage through my bag.

The bottom portion is also quite spacious: I can fit a pair of shoes and two pairs of bike shorts in there. And even with the extra compartment attached, I've still been able to squeeze my bag under the airplane seat in front of me. With everything neatly packed, I'm able to keep calm and enjoy my travels.

Beis Bag Split
People / Alyssa Grabinski

Aside from traveling with it, I also use the bag when I need something bigger than my go-to daily carryall, but smaller than a duffle for times when I'm spending the night at a friend's house or if I want to change clothes after work. I own the black Béis Mini Weekender Bag with a crocodile-embossed bottom. This is actually an older style that's no longer available, but you can currently get the bag in plain black, which I highly recommend, since it won't show dirt and will look good with any travel attire.

While I love my mini bag, Béis also makes larger Weekender bags too, along with ones without removable bottom pieces. Based on personal experience, whichever you choose, it will be your new go-to travel bag — mine certainly is! And now, overpacking isn't so bad, after all.

Keep scrolling to shop more Béis bags from Shay Mitchell's brand.

The A-List Beis Bag
BÉIS

Buy It! Béis The Convertible Mini Weekender in Beige, $118; beistravel.com

The A-List Beis Bag
BÉIS

Buy It! Béis The Convertible Mini Weekender in Gray, $118; beistravel.com

The A-List Beis Bag
BÉIS

Buy It! Béis The Mini Weekender in Navy, $98; beistravel.com

The A-List Beis Bag
BÉIS

Buy It! Béis The Convertible Weekender in Beige, $128; beistravel.com

The A-List Beis Bag
BÉIS

Buy It! Béis The Mini Weekender Travel Bag in Citron, $98; nordstrom.comand revolve.com

The A-List Beis Bag
BÉIS

Buy It! Béis The Weekender Water Repellent Tote Bag in Black, $108; nordstrom.com

