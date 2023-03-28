Shawn Mendes Shows Off Hilarious Tank Top Sunburn During Mexico City Vacation

The singer shared a sneak peek of his Mexico getaway on Instagram including the results of an unfortunate lack of sunscreen

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 28, 2023 01:30 PM
Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of 'Classics Reborn' by Tommy X Shawn; Shawn Mendes Gets Hilarious Tank Top Burn on Mexico Vacation
Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Shawn Mendes Instagram

Shawn Mendes seems to have said "no gracias" to SPF during his Mexico vacation.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the "In My Blood" singer, 24, shared a series of photos from his trip to Mexico City, including the intense tank top sunburn he got while out sightseeing.

In one shot, he appears to be all smiles, despite what must be an uncomfortable situation, as he shows off the sharp lines and intensely red skin caused by his outfit. He also shared a glimpse of the outline from the back in the following snap.

One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder even weighed in on Mendes's crispy status in the comments, writing, "Protek that skin bruhhhh."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Shawn Mendes Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Shawn Mendes Instagram

Along with checking out some clothing stores and bookshops during his trip, Mendes also explored the famous pre-Columbian city of Teotihuacan and admired the incredible architecture of its ancient pyramids.

He ended the post with a photo of him holding up a clear quartz crystal above the majestic structure.

Mendes posted a second gallery of images showing him communing with nature alongside a river. "Mexico, thank you for everything. I love your country and your culture," he wrote in part in a caption penned in Spanish.

He thanked the agricultural tourism organization Arca Tierra for "showing us the beautiful ways of farming you practice" and gave a shoutout to fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger "for everything over the last couple weeks."

Before his trip to Mexico City, the singer sparked dating rumors with fellow musician Sabrina Carpenter after the two were spotted enjoying a walk together in February. Later in March, the rumors were fueled further after Mendes and Carpenter were seen leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party for Endless Summer Vacation together.

Mendes officially put the rumors to rest during an interview with Dutch television show RTL Boulevard when asked if he was romantically involved with the "Nonsense" singer.

"We are not dating," he responded.

Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter
Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In addition to setting the record straight when it comes to his dating history, the "Treat You Better" singer also got candid about his decision to cancel multiple concerts in his Wonder tour during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in February.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he told the outlet. "And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Mendes was originally set to perform more than 40 shows starting in July 2022 through October before making the decision to cancel the tour. In July, he announced the news in a statement on Instagram.

"It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe," he wrote.

The singer continued: "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future."

Related Articles
Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Addresses Romance Rumors with Sabrina Carpenter: 'We Are Not Dating'
Shawn Mendes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Shawn Mendes Dating History: From Hailey Baldwin Bieber to Camila Cabello
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler head down to Cabo
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Take Romantic Trip to Mexico After His Awards Season Run
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up in Their Swimsuits During a Tropical Getaway: 'Luv U Baby'
Susana Gomez, left, and Maluma attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, in Miami Beach, Fla 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival - Day 3, Miami Beach, United States - 26 Feb 2023
Who Is Maluma's Girlfriend? All About Susana Gomez
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out amid dating rumors in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Step Out Together in L.A. amid Romance Rumors
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Says Canceling Tour Was 'Very Difficult' — but His Healing Process Has Been 'Eye-Opening'
Lily Collins in Japan
Lily Collins Celebrates 34th Birthday in Japan with Husband Charlie McDowell, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Biermann Shows Off Over-the-Top Game Room at Georgia Mansion After Foreclosure Auction Canceled
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Channels 'Fear and Loathing' During Las Vegas Vacation with Travis Barker
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Shawn Mendes and rumored girlfriend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda go on a hike together in LA
Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless on Hike with His Longtime Doctor Jocelyne Miranda
Rudy Pankow attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend? All About Elaine Siemek
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber on his Birthday
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber on His Birthday: '29 Never Looked So Good'
Emmy Medders Chase Chrisley
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Share a Kiss in Miami as Parents Serve Time in Prison
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Friendship Timeline