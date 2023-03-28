Shawn Mendes Shows Off Hilarious Tank Top Sunburn During Mexico City Vacation

Shawn Mendes seems to have said "no gracias" to SPF during his Mexico vacation.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the "In My Blood" singer, 24, shared a series of photos from his trip to Mexico City, including the intense tank top sunburn he got while out sightseeing.

In one shot, he appears to be all smiles, despite what must be an uncomfortable situation, as he shows off the sharp lines and intensely red skin caused by his outfit. He also shared a glimpse of the outline from the back in the following snap.

One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder even weighed in on Mendes's crispy status in the comments, writing, "Protek that skin bruhhhh."

Along with checking out some clothing stores and bookshops during his trip, Mendes also explored the famous pre-Columbian city of Teotihuacan and admired the incredible architecture of its ancient pyramids.

He ended the post with a photo of him holding up a clear quartz crystal above the majestic structure.

Mendes posted a second gallery of images showing him communing with nature alongside a river. "Mexico, thank you for everything. I love your country and your culture," he wrote in part in a caption penned in Spanish.

He thanked the agricultural tourism organization Arca Tierra for "showing us the beautiful ways of farming you practice" and gave a shoutout to fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger "for everything over the last couple weeks."

Before his trip to Mexico City, the singer sparked dating rumors with fellow musician Sabrina Carpenter after the two were spotted enjoying a walk together in February. Later in March, the rumors were fueled further after Mendes and Carpenter were seen leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party for Endless Summer Vacation together.

Mendes officially put the rumors to rest during an interview with Dutch television show RTL Boulevard when asked if he was romantically involved with the "Nonsense" singer.

"We are not dating," he responded.

In addition to setting the record straight when it comes to his dating history, the "Treat You Better" singer also got candid about his decision to cancel multiple concerts in his Wonder tour during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in February.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he told the outlet. "And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Mendes was originally set to perform more than 40 shows starting in July 2022 through October before making the decision to cancel the tour. In July, he announced the news in a statement on Instagram.

"It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe," he wrote.

The singer continued: "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future."