Shanghai Disneyland to Reopen Under 'Enhanced Safety Measures' Next Week

Shanghai Disneyland is preparing to reopen its gates next week for the first time in over three months, Disney announced Tuesday.

Joe Schott, the president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, announced in a blog post that Disney's largest international park will be reopening to the public on May 11 under "enhanced health and safety measures."

The Shanghai location was the first Disney park to shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, announcing on Jan. 24 that it would be temporarily closing “in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak” and “in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast."

Now, as "Shanghai and its neighboring provinces have returned to more normal life — including at workplaces, schools, shops, restaurants, and entertainment destinations," Schott said that the park is able to reopen, though "some things will look a little different."

During its initial opening, the park will operate with added social distancing and other safety precautions, including "limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection," according to a press release.

Children's play areas, theater shows, parades, and nighttime spectaculars will remain closed to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

However, during its first reopening phase, "a special Disney character procession, Mickey and Friends Express, will take place several times daily, and the Enchanted Storybook Castle will come to life with light and music at dusk each day with Evening Magical Moment."

As Shanghai Disneyland opens its gates, Disney is also looking into phasing the reopening of its U.S. theme parks after Disneyland and Walt Disney World were closed indefinitely in March.

Disney Parks’ chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that the company is considering “how best to begin the reopening process, including a gradual reopening and/or partial reopening of certain locations."

Measures Disney is exploring for its other parks include a "phased reopening" of retail and dining locations before opening the gates to its theme parks.

"As you can imagine, managing guest density in queues, restaurants, hotels, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park and across the resort is a major focus, as we implement physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies," Hymel wrote.

Other new procedures Disney is considering to roll out include "increased cleaning and disinfection" of high-traffic areas and "screening and prevention support" for guests.

According to the company, health measures such as adding hand sanitizers and handwashing stations across its parks "have already been implemented."

Disney's theme parks and cruise businesses have been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis. The company reported a 58 percent drop in operating income for 2020's second quarter, compared to the same period last year, during a call with analysts on Tuesday, according to CNBC. Disney also said Tuesday that it estimated that $1 billion of revenue has been lost due to park closures.

With movie theaters closed in addition to park closures, Disney said in the call that its quarterly profit fell more than 90 percent, MarketWatch reported.

