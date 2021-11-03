Over 33,000 Guests Stuck Inside Shanghai Disneyland After Covid Scare Over the Weekend

According to reports, a guest from China's Jiangxi province who visited the park on Saturday tested positive for the virus

Shanghai Disneyland immediately went into lockdown with over 33,000 guests inside its park after a COVID-19 scare on Halloween.

According to NPR, a guest from the Jiangxi province who visited the park on Saturday tested positive for the virus.

Following China's strict COVID-19 protocols on Sunday evening, the park shut its gates, forbidding any guests from leaving or entering, and a mass COVID testing site was erected in the middle of the park.

Healthcare workers dressed in head-to-toe protective gear rushed in to conduct nasal swab tests on all of the park goers.

Those stuck inside the park took to social media to share the bizarre experience. Videos showed Disneyland's iconic fireworks show carrying on above workers and guests as they awaited test results.

Another video showed masked guests, shoulder to shoulder, waiting to be given permission to leave.

A Disney employee told the Wall Street Journal that the fireworks show was intentional in order to divert guests' attention from the health scare. Additionally, charging cords were handed out so guests could charge their phones.

PEOPLE was unable to reach a representative for Disneyland Shanghai. However, a person inside Shanghai Disneyland at the time of the lockdown told the Associated Press that despite the scare, testing seemed to go fairly smoothly. "No one complained, and everyone behaved really well," a woman with the family name of Chen said.

On Monday, the city announced that all of Sunday's 33,868 park goers tested negative, though they all must self-isolate for 24 hours before undergoing another COVID test.

It's reported that an estimated total of 100,000 people who visited the park over the course of the weekend will have to undergo testing.

The park, which has been shut down since Sunday, announced that it reopened the gates to both Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown on Wednesday, following protocol. According to the statement, all employees returning to work completed two Nucleic Acid Tests with negative test results.

The company said those who were inside the park during the lockdown can request a ticket refund.